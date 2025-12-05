Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Amazing Matches

Representative Image |

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, taking place from 1st December onwards at Neville D'Souza Turf, Bandra, continued with an intense fixture as top city clubs battled for early dominance in the tournament.

Hope United FC secured a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Bombay Gymkhana FC in a closely contested encounter. Hope United held 55% possession and displayed strong attacking intent with 19 shots, including 13 on target, while Bombay Gymkhana managed 6 shots with 5 on target. The match saw disciplined play from both sides, with Hope United committing 5 fouls and Bombay Gymkhana 7. Each team received one yellow card, and no red cards were shown during the match. Both sides recorded 1 offside each, while corners favoured Hope United 8–6.

Hope United struck early, with the first goal coming at 27:13 minutes through Rishi Chauhan. The lead was doubled at the 34th minute when Denil M found the net. Bombay Gymkhana fought back in the second half and reduced the margin at 62:30 minutes with a goal by Yash Mhatre, but Hope United maintained their composure to seal a well-deserved win.