MSSA: St. Peter's, D.G. Khetan & OLPS Deliver Impressive Performance

Representative Image |

St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) delivered a strong 3–0 win over Podar ORT (Worli) in the U-14 Girls 2nd Division clash of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Goans ground on Thursday. St. Peters were led by a brace from Jamile Chinikamwala and an own goal from Vaidehi Tambe. Canossa Convent (Mahim) followed with a composed 2–0 victory over Thakur Public School (Kandivali), courtesy goals from Shalomi Das and Ishika Mukesh, before D.G. Khetan (Malad) produced a convincing 3–0 win against Green Acres (Mulund) with strikes from Pranchi Singh, Jivika Kachawa, and Prisha Shah. In the U-14 Boys 2nd Division at the same venue, OLPS (Chembur) dominated Greenlawns (B.P. Road) in a 3–0 victory through goals from Kunsh Hindalekar, Johann Correia, and Ronak Koli, while the final match saw St. Joseph H.S (Wadala) and Podar Int. IB & Cambridge play out a cagey 0–0 draw.



At the MSSA Ground, the U-12 Boys 4th Division opened with one of the biggest scorelines of the tournament as JBCN International (Oshiwara) demolished Billabong International (Juhu) 9–0, powered by a remarkable four-goal haul from Jvaan Dogra, a hattrick from Yuvaan Somvanshi, and a brace from Vivaan Mukherjee. Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) and B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) then played out a balanced 1–1 draw, featuring goals from Ridhansh Swarnkar and Aarish Israni. Kudilal Govindram Seksaria English School (Malad) followed with a commanding 3–0 win over Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle), carried by a superb hattrick from Kavish Vora, before Lakshdham (Goregaon) earned a default win as Ryan International (Chembur) failed to report. Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) and Universal (Dahisar) battled to a goalless draw, after which R.N. Podar (Santacruz) edged Holy Cross SSC (Kurla) 1–0 through Nevaan Acharya. The final match of the day ended with another 0–0 draw between Green Acres ‘B’ (Chembur) and Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund).



Brief Scores — December 4 (Venues: GOANS & MSSA Ground)

U-14 Girls 2nd Division — GOANS



St. Peter’s (Mazgaon) 3 (J. Chinikamwala 2, V. Tambe OG) bt Podar ORT (Worli) 0



Canossa Convent (Mahim) 2 (S. Das, I. Mukesh) bt Thakur Public (Kandivali) 0



D.G. Khetan (Malad) 3 (P. Singh, J. Kachawa, P. Shah) bt Green Acres (Mulund) 0



U-14 Boys 2nd Division — GOANS



OLPS (Chembur) 3 (K. Hindalekar, J. Correia, R. Koli) bt Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 0



St. Joseph H.S (Wadala) 0 drew with Podar Int. IB & Camb. 0



U-12 Boys 4th Division — MSSA Ground



JBCN Int. (Oshiwara) 9 (J. Dogra 4, Y. Somvanshi 3, V. Mukherjee 2) bt Billabong Int. (Juhu) 0



Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) 1 (R. Swarnkar) drew with B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 1 (A. Israni)



Kudilal Govindram Seksaria Eng. School (Malad) 3 (K. Vora 3) bt Parle Tilak Vid. (Vile Parle) 0



Lakshdham (Goregaon) won by default vs Ryan Int. (Chembur)



Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 0 drew with Universal (Dahisar) 0



R.N. Podar (Santacruz) 1 (N. Acharya) bt Holy Cross SSC (Kurla) 0



Green Acres ‘B’ (Chembur) 0 drew with Sri Sri Ravishankar (Mulund) 0