 Naked Walk Challenge: Grace Hayden Shares Hilarious Reaction After Joe Root’s Maiden Test Ton In Australia - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNaked Walk Challenge: Grace Hayden Shares Hilarious Reaction After Joe Root’s Maiden Test Ton In Australia - VIDEO

Naked Walk Challenge: Grace Hayden Shares Hilarious Reaction After Joe Root’s Maiden Test Ton In Australia - VIDEO

Before the Ashes 2025–26 began, Hayden had jokingly declared that he would run around the Melbourne Cricket Ground 'naked' if Root failed to score a century in Australia this summer.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Joe Root’s Maiden Test Ton In Australia Brings Relief To Hayden Family; Grace Hayden Shares Hilarious Reaction | X

Brisbane, December 04: Joe Root’s long-awaited first Test century on Australian soil has not only boosted England’s start to the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, it has also brought huge relief to the Hayden family.

But beyond the cricketing achievement, Root’s ton also saved former Australia opener Matthew Hayden from a viral challenge. Before the Ashes 2025–26 began, Hayden had jokingly declared that he would run around the Melbourne Cricket Ground 'naked' if Root failed to score a century in Australia this summer.

The remark quickly became a talking point, especially after Hayden’s daughter and sports presenter Grace Hayden publicly pleaded with Root to save her father (and everyone’s eyes).

The moment Root reached the milestone, Grace posted a cheeky Instagram story, writing: "Root, thank you — you’ve saved all our eyes." The post instantly went viral, adding humour to an already entertaining Ashes narrative.

FPJ Shorts
City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals
City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals
Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College
Mumbai News: AIMIM Leader Joins Students In Protest Against Burkha Ban At Goregaon College
DGCA Steps In As IndiGo Flight Chaos Increases, Thousands Stranded At Airports Outraged Over Airline's Silence
DGCA Steps In As IndiGo Flight Chaos Increases, Thousands Stranded At Airports Outraged Over Airline's Silence
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Crackdown On Illegal Foreign Nationals; Settlements Inspected, Verification Drive Underway

Hayden Reacts To Century

Matthew Hayden also reacted with visible relief. In a video shared by England Cricket on X, the legendary opener congratulated Root and admitted he was genuinely backing him to get a century “in a good way.”

Read Also
AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check...
article-image

He acknowledged that Root had piled up several fifties in Australia before finally converting one into a hundred, calling the knock a "well-deserved moment" and encouraging the England star to enjoy the achievement.

Root's 40th Test Century

Joe Root reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 at The Gabba, marking his 40th Test hundred and finally breaking a streak of near-misses in Australia. The milestone came after Root and Zak Crawley steadied England with a vital partnership, helping their side recover from early setbacks and cross the 250-run mark in the pink-ball contest.

Root’s maiden century Down Under, combined with the Hayden family’s viral responses, has added a fun twist to what is shaping up to be an intense and memorable Ashes series.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naked Walk Challenge: Grace Hayden Shares Hilarious Reaction After Joe Root’s Maiden Test Ton In...

Naked Walk Challenge: Grace Hayden Shares Hilarious Reaction After Joe Root’s Maiden Test Ton In...

'Indian Fans Deserve Better': Netizen Exposes Shocking Quality Gap Between BCCI And Cricket...

'Indian Fans Deserve Better': Netizen Exposes Shocking Quality Gap Between BCCI And Cricket...

Jemimah Rodrigues Receives Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Honorary Life Membership In Mumbai's...

Jemimah Rodrigues Receives Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Honorary Life Membership In Mumbai's...

Jemimah Rodrigues Stuns Fans With Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ Performance At Willingdon Catholic...

Jemimah Rodrigues Stuns Fans With Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ Performance At Willingdon Catholic...

Rohit Sharma’s Fierce Glare At Kuldeep Yadav Expressing Frustration Over Misfield During IND Vs SA...

Rohit Sharma’s Fierce Glare At Kuldeep Yadav Expressing Frustration Over Misfield During IND Vs SA...