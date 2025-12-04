Naked Walk Challenge: Grace Hayden Shares Hilarious Reaction After Joe Root’s Maiden Test Ton In Australia - VIDEO

Joe Root’s Maiden Test Ton In Australia Brings Relief To Hayden Family; Grace Hayden Shares Hilarious Reaction | X

Brisbane, December 04: Joe Root’s long-awaited first Test century on Australian soil has not only boosted England’s start to the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, it has also brought huge relief to the Hayden family.

But beyond the cricketing achievement, Root’s ton also saved former Australia opener Matthew Hayden from a viral challenge. Before the Ashes 2025–26 began, Hayden had jokingly declared that he would run around the Melbourne Cricket Ground 'naked' if Root failed to score a century in Australia this summer.

The remark quickly became a talking point, especially after Hayden’s daughter and sports presenter Grace Hayden publicly pleaded with Root to save her father (and everyone’s eyes).

The moment Root reached the milestone, Grace posted a cheeky Instagram story, writing: "Root, thank you — you’ve saved all our eyes." The post instantly went viral, adding humour to an already entertaining Ashes narrative.

Hayden Reacts To Century

Matthew Hayden also reacted with visible relief. In a video shared by England Cricket on X, the legendary opener congratulated Root and admitted he was genuinely backing him to get a century “in a good way.”

He acknowledged that Root had piled up several fifties in Australia before finally converting one into a hundred, calling the knock a "well-deserved moment" and encouraging the England star to enjoy the achievement.

Root's 40th Test Century

Joe Root reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 at The Gabba, marking his 40th Test hundred and finally breaking a streak of near-misses in Australia. The milestone came after Root and Zak Crawley steadied England with a vital partnership, helping their side recover from early setbacks and cross the 250-run mark in the pink-ball contest.

Root’s maiden century Down Under, combined with the Hayden family’s viral responses, has added a fun twist to what is shaping up to be an intense and memorable Ashes series.