 AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check Stats Here - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check Stats Here - VIDEO

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check Stats Here - VIDEO

Joe Root reached his 40th Test hundred in a day-night test match. His ton helped England to cross the 250-runs mark after choosing to bat first. This long-awaited milestone ends a long dry run for Joe Root in Australia.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Joe Root. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Gabba, December 04: England's star batsman Joe Root on Thursday finally broke the jinx and scored his maiden Test century against Australia on the Australian soil. He achieved the feat during the Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Joe Root reached his 40th Test hundred in a day-night test match. His ton helped England to cross the 250-runs mark after choosing to bat first. This long-awaited milestone ends a long dry run for Joe Root in Australia.

Joe Root achieved the milestone during the 291st innings of his test career. The century comes after a wait of over 159 matches. This knock is also his fifth Ashes Test century as his previous four centuries came in England. Before this innings, his highest Test score in Australia was only 89 runs, which was scored in Brisbane in 2021.

Joe Root has joined the elite group of Test cricket greats after achieving this milestone. He now has 40 Test centuries. He has become only the fourth player in cricketing history after Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45) and Ricky Ponting (41). He also has 66 Test half centuries to his name.

FPJ Shorts
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Here’s How To View Your Score
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 Expected Soon At ssc.gov.in; Here’s How To View Your Score
Chile Passes Landmark Bill Banning Smartphones In Elementary And Middle School Classes To Curb Distractions
Chile Passes Landmark Bill Banning Smartphones In Elementary And Middle School Classes To Curb Distractions
Chhau Porbo Returns to Mumbai! Artists from Purulia, West Bengal Set to Perform at Ravindra Natya Mandir
Chhau Porbo Returns to Mumbai! Artists from Purulia, West Bengal Set to Perform at Ravindra Natya Mandir
'Welcome To Switzerland': Mumbai's Malad Air Quality Display Board Shows PM 2.5 Reading of ‘2’, Residents Doubt Accuracy; VIDEO
'Welcome To Switzerland': Mumbai's Malad Air Quality Display Board Shows PM 2.5 Reading of ‘2’, Residents Doubt Accuracy; VIDEO

England staged a strong recovery on Day 1 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at The Gabba after losing two quick wickets early to Mitchell Starc. A composed partnership between Joe Root and Zak Crawley steadied the innings with a crucial 93-run stand.

Read Also
AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Mitchell Starc's Double-Duck Breakthrough Rocks England In Stunning...
article-image

Root then carried the momentum forward, reaching his long-awaited maiden Test century in Australia and ending the day as England’s anchor. England finished Day 1 at 252/7, putting themselves back in the contest after a shaky start, while Australia’s pace attack continued to apply pressure under the pink-ball conditions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check...

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check...

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Run Out To Dismiss Ben Stokes In...

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Run Out To Dismiss Ben Stokes In...

From Judo Throws To Ice Hockey Goals: Take A Look Inside Russian President Vladimir Putin's Sporting...

From Judo Throws To Ice Hockey Goals: Take A Look Inside Russian President Vladimir Putin's Sporting...

'There Is Nothing Like BAZZBALL': R. Ashwin Praises England's Aggressive Style Of Play During AUS vs...

'There Is Nothing Like BAZZBALL': R. Ashwin Praises England's Aggressive Style Of Play During AUS vs...

'Coach No. 1 Mummy!': Saina Nehwal's Mother SHOCK Netizens With Fiery Workout Moves In Salwar Suit...

'Coach No. 1 Mummy!': Saina Nehwal's Mother SHOCK Netizens With Fiery Workout Moves In Salwar Suit...