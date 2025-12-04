Rohit Sharma’s Fierce Glare At Kuldeep Yadav Expressing Frustration Over Misfield During IND Vs SA 2nd ODI Goes Viral | X

Raipur, December 04: A moment between Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav went viral on social media, showing Rohit's anger and frustration over Kuldeep's misfield. The incident occurred during India vs South Africa second ODI at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur. He was visibly annoyed during South Africa's chase of 359 runs.

The viral incident occurred during the 35th over of the game while Prasidh Krishna was bowling. He bowled a bouncer and Matthew Breetzke hit it towards short third where Kuldeep Yadav was placed. He tried to stop the ball, but was not able to collect it and the ball raced towards the boundary.

The misfield stunned the other players, including Rohit Sharma. His immediate reaction drew attention of the fans. The former Indian captain gave Kuldeep a sharp and disapproving glare as he expressed his frustration and disbelief without saying a word.

The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and the video is going viral. The incident became one of the most discussed moments of the match as South Africa won the game by four wickets and levelled the three match series 1-1.

The series decider will now be held at Visakhapatnam on December 6. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Kuldeep has fallen in the line of Rohit Sharma's ire. A similar incident occurred during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 presentation ceremony. Kuldeep Yadav was slow to wear the champions blazer, after which Rohit Sharma impatiently looked at him, prompting the spinner to hurriedly wear the blazer.