Mumbai Horse Racing: Unfancied Jaandaar Shocks Field In Brilliant Maiden Victory

It was at this crucial juncture that Jaandaar, ridden confidently by P. Trevor, began to inch his way forward from the inside rails. Showing maturity beyond his experience, the colt responded beautifully to Trevor’s urging, gradually closing the gap on the leaders.

With about 150 meters left to the finish, Jaandaar unleashed an impressive burst of speed, marking what could be described as a highly promising beginning to his racing career. His acceleration was so commanding that by the final 100 meters, he had not only overtaken the frontrunners but was extending his lead comfortably. He crossed the winning post in the Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy with plenty still in reserve, underlining the strength of his effort.

Phantom Strike came in as the runner-up, while Mother’s Gift, who had set the early pace, had to settle for third.

The victory completed a grand double for the formidable combination of trainer Pesi Shroff and jockey P. Trevor, who had earlier in the afternoon secured the K. M. Munchi Cup, further establishing their dominance on the day's card.