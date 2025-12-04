 Mumbai Horse Racing: Unfancied Jaandaar Shocks Field In Brilliant Maiden Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Horse Racing: Unfancied Jaandaar Shocks Field In Brilliant Maiden Victory

Mumbai Horse Racing: Unfancied Jaandaar Shocks Field In Brilliant Maiden Victory

Ridden by P. Trevor, the colt showed maturity in closing the gap on the leaders and then unleashed an impressive burst of speed to finish first in Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

It was at this crucial juncture that Jaandaar, ridden confidently by P. Trevor, began to inch his way forward from the inside rails. Showing maturity beyond his experience, the colt responded beautifully to Trevor’s urging, gradually closing the gap on the leaders.

With about 150 meters left to the finish, Jaandaar unleashed an impressive burst of speed, marking what could be described as a highly promising beginning to his racing career. His acceleration was so commanding that by the final 100 meters, he had not only overtaken the frontrunners but was extending his lead comfortably. He crossed the winning post in the Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy with plenty still in reserve, underlining the strength of his effort.

Phantom Strike came in as the runner-up, while Mother’s Gift, who had set the early pace, had to settle for third.

Read Also
Mumbai Horse Racing: Trevor-guided Jaandaar Standout Contender For Dr. Jagjit Singh Trophy
article-image

The victory completed a grand double for the formidable combination of trainer Pesi Shroff and jockey P. Trevor, who had earlier in the afternoon secured the K. M. Munchi Cup, further establishing their dominance on the day's card.

FPJ Shorts
Air India Express Cites Parking Bay Crunch At Pune Airport After On-Time Flight Couldn't Park; Nationwide Flight Disruptions Continue
Air India Express Cites Parking Bay Crunch At Pune Airport After On-Time Flight Couldn't Park; Nationwide Flight Disruptions Continue
'Fortunate To Build Friendships Across Parties': BJP's Naveen Jindal Reacts To Congress MP Vivek Tankha's Post Over Viral Photo
'Fortunate To Build Friendships Across Parties': BJP's Naveen Jindal Reacts To Congress MP Vivek Tankha's Post Over Viral Photo
AVM Saravanan's Death: Suriya, Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Prabhu Deva & Others Pay Last Respect To Tamil Cinema Legend
AVM Saravanan's Death: Suriya, Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Prabhu Deva & Others Pay Last Respect To Tamil Cinema Legend
Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation
Russia Ties Set For Major Boost, Putin’s Visit To Deepen Economic Cooperation

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Horse Racing: Unfancied Jaandaar Shocks Field In Brilliant Maiden Victory

Mumbai Horse Racing: Unfancied Jaandaar Shocks Field In Brilliant Maiden Victory

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check...

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2025-26: Joe Root Smashes His Maiden Test Century In Australia; Check...

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Run Out To Dismiss Ben Stokes In...

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Run Out To Dismiss Ben Stokes In...

From Judo Throws To Ice Hockey Goals: Take A Look Inside Russian President Vladimir Putin's Sporting...

From Judo Throws To Ice Hockey Goals: Take A Look Inside Russian President Vladimir Putin's Sporting...

'There Is Nothing Like BAZZBALL': R. Ashwin Praises England's Aggressive Style Of Play During AUS vs...

'There Is Nothing Like BAZZBALL': R. Ashwin Praises England's Aggressive Style Of Play During AUS vs...