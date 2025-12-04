AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Josh Inglis Pulls Off Sensational Run Out To Dismiss Ben Stokes In Brisbane; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

Australia gained a crucial breakthrough during the second Ashes Test when star fielder Josh Inglis produced a brilliant piece of fielding to run out England captain Ben Stokes. The moment unfolded in dramatic fashion, leaving the Gabba crowd stunned and England visibly shaken.

The dismissal came off a delivery pitched on a good length and angled across Stokes, who tapped it towards the right of cover and immediately called for a quick single. However, his partner Joe Root instantly declined the run, realising there was no chance of making it safely. Stokes, caught in a terrible mix-up, was stranded mid-pitch with little hope of recovery.

Inglis reacted with lightning speed, swooping in, gathering the ball cleanly with one hand, and firing a direct hit at the stumps from a sharp side-on angle. He hit the only stump he could see, executing a pinpoint throw that caught Stokes well short of his ground. The precision, athleticism, and presence of mind displayed made it one of the standout moments of the match.

The run-out not only dismissed a key English batter but also shifted momentum Australia’s way, underscoring Inglis’ growing reputation as a dynamic and razor-sharp player on the international stage.

During the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, Australian skipper Steve Smith experienced a brief but memorable brain fade following the toss. After England won the toss and elected to bat first, Smith appeared momentarily confused after interacting with toss presenter Isa Guha. In a comedic twist, he initially moved in the wrong direction before realising his mistake and quickly corrected himself by turning the other way around.

The incident, though minor, quickly drew attention from fans and commentators alike. In an era where every moment of the Ashes is scrutinized, Smith’s mix-up offered a lighthearted pause amid the intensity of the series. Clips of the moment circulated widely on social media, with many fans jokingly highlighting the normally composed Australian captain’s rare lapse.

While it had no impact on the match itself, the moment served as a reminder that even elite athletes can have human moments under the glare of the spotlight. Smith, known for his calm demeanor and strategic acumen, soon resumed his usual focused presence, leading Australia into a crucial second Test against England at the Gabba.