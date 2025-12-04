'There Is Nothing Like BAZZBALL': R. Ashwin Praises England's Aggressive Style Of Play During AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test

Image: JioHotstar/X

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sparked fresh conversations on social media during the second Ashes Test at the Gabba after sharing his take on England’s ultra-aggressive “Bazball” approach. Posting on X while England were 191/4, Ashwin wrote, “When it comes off, there is nothing like BAZZBALL,” acknowledging the effectiveness of the high-risk, high-reward batting style when executed well.

Ashwin’s comment came at a crucial phase of the match, as England continued to push the scoring rate despite losing key wickets early on. The post quickly gained traction among cricket fans, especially as Bazball remains one of the most debated tactical shifts in modern Test cricket. Many praised Ashwin for his fair and balanced appreciation of England’s attacking method, while others took it as a subtle reminder of how unpredictable the approach can be.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the Ashes battle intensifies, Ashwin’s timely observation added another layer to the ongoing discussion surrounding England’s philosophy under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. His remark highlighted not just England’s intent at the Gabba, but also the global impact of Bazball, admired, questioned, and analysed by players and fans alike.