Brain-Fade Moment! Steve Smith's Comical Mix-Up During Toss Time Goes Viral During AUS vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test; Video

During the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, Australian skipper Steve Smith experienced a brief but memorable brain fade following the toss. After England won the toss and elected to bat first, Smith appeared momentarily confused after interacting with toss presenter Isa Guha. In a comedic twist, he initially moved in the wrong direction before realising his mistake and quickly corrected himself by turning the other way around.

The incident, though minor, quickly drew attention from fans and commentators alike. In an era where every moment of the Ashes is scrutinized, Smith’s mix-up offered a lighthearted pause amid the intensity of the series. Clips of the moment circulated widely on social media, with many fans jokingly highlighting the normally composed Australian captain’s rare lapse.

While it had no impact on the match itself, the moment served as a reminder that even elite athletes can have human moments under the glare of the spotlight. Smith, known for his calm demeanor and strategic acumen, soon resumed his usual focused presence, leading Australia into a crucial second Test against England at the Gabba.

On the first day’s opening overs at the Gabba, Mitchell Starc once again proved why he’s earned a fearsome reputation as a “first-over specialist.” His left-arm seamers swung viciously under pink-ball lights and it yielded instant rewards. With the very last ball of his first over, Starc uprooted Duckett for a golden duck, inducing an outside edge that flew to slip.

With England just two overs down, pressure mounted even higher and Starc struck again in his second over. This time, it was Pope’s turn to falter. Attempting a loose shot outside off, Pope edged onto his stumps. Suddenly, England were reeling at 5–2, with their top order in tatters.

These two early wickets weren’t just short-term blows, they dramatically altered England’s entire top-order strategy. With both openers and the number-three gone for ducks, the pressure shifted heavily onto the middle order and forced the England batting lineup into an immediate crisis. At a venue where conditions favour seamers under lights, the impact was even more severe.

Starc’s performance once again demonstrated his mastery of early swing conditions, reinforcing his status as one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in modern Test cricket, especially in day-night matches with the pink ball. For Australia, it was a statement: their bowling attack remains brutally effective even in the absence of some frontline seamers.