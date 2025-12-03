AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Pat Cummins Could Make Surprise Comeback As Australia Delay Final XI For Gabba; Lyon's Spot Uncertain

Australian skipper Pat Cummins | Credits: X

Brisbane: Pat Cummins is in contention for a sensational return to Australia's playing XI for the second Test against England at the Gabba, with selectors set to take a final call on Wednesday afternoon following a further inspection at the pitch, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Australia's stand-in skipper Steven Smith did not confirm the XI during Wednesday's press conference, stating that the decision would be taken later in the day. This keeps the door open for Cummins to resume captaincy and also raises the possibility of Australia going without their only specialist spinner Nathan Lyon for a second consecutive day-night Test.

Australia must also find a replacement for injured opener Usman Khawaja. Josh Inglis is currently seen as the frontrunner to slot into the middle order ahead of Beau Webster, with Travis Head likely to move up and open the innings but Smith could not confirm anything.

"A whole heap of things I think are on the table," Smith said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We'll wait and see what the wicket looks like, and from there we'll determine a playing XI," he added.

Cummins' potential return comes as a surprise, given he was not included in Australia's 14-member squad announced last Friday. However, he was never formally ruled out, as he continued to bowl impressively in the nets in Perth and Brisbane while recovering from a bone stress injury in his lower back.

"He looks pretty good to me the way he's bowled in the nets," Smith said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Obviously, games are a different intensity, for sure, but he's tracking really nicely. He knows his body well, and yeah, we'll wait and see," he added.

He could come in for Brendan Doggett, but that selection would carry workload risks, considering Cummins has not played competitive cricket since July. Australia's medical team is believed to be more comfortable with him featuring in an all-pace attack, where his workloads could be better managed, especially if selectors decide Lyon is not required for the pink-ball encounter.

Lyon has been sidelined in multiple recent day-night Tests. He was not part of the day-night match in Jamaica in July, bowled just one over in last year's pink-ball Test in Adelaide against India, and did not bowl at all in the 2022 Ashes day-night Test in Hobart. In the first Test in Perth, he bowled just two overs, both in the first innings as England faced only 67.3 overs across the two days of the match.

Read Also Venus Williams Wows In Dreamy White Prada Dress In UNSEEN Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Andrea...

Although Lyon bowled 50 overs in the last day-night Test at the Gabba in 2024, Smith admitted he still wasn't certain of his spot for this one.

"I'm not sure," Smith said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We'll look at the surface, as I said, and we'll sum things up from there. And I think here's a place where Nathan's done really well in the past. He's a quality bowler. But we'll weigh up the options and we'll see how we go," he added.

The Gabba pitch has appeared notably green in the lead-up, and warm, dry weather is forecast for the first three days of the Test in Brisbane.

"It's still quite grassy, a little soft," Smith said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"It's obviously going to bake under the sun again today, and I think (the curator) is going to take a little bit off it, so might look a little bit different in a couple of hours' time," he noted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)