'Chef Ko Nachwaoge Kya?' Netizens React To Virat Kohli & Team India's Dance Welcome At Mayfair Hotel In Raipur Ahead Of 2nd ODI Against South Africa | Instagram @rjshouryaa

The Indian cricket team is all set to face off against South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match bilateral series. The team recently checked into their luxurious hotel stay at the Mayfair Hotel in Raipur. Although the warm welcome by the hotel staff, which was supposed to brighten the smile of the players, is receiving harsh criticism from the netizens. The bizarre dance welcomed by the hotel staff, including its hospitality, housekeeping, and even chefs, erked netizens, prompting them to ask, 'Is this really necessary?'

A viral video in which Virat Kohli can be seen entering from the concierge of the hotel and making his way to the elevator through hotel staff and fans positioned to welcome the players. In the viral clip, the staff can be seen performing a freestyle dance while Kohli is visibly discomforted; Kohli hardly notices their performance.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, the Indian team can be seen entering the hotel lobby led by Virat Kohli. The man who recorded the video can be seen calling out names of all the players and calling them by their cheeky names as well.

Netizens' Reaction To Dance Welcome:

In the viral video, social media influencer Shourya Sachdev can be seen reacting to the bizarre dance welcoming the Indian Cricket team in Raipur. He mentioned that this video is from his city, Raipur, where he belongs. "Of course, Indian team aa rahi hain bahot badi baat hain humare sheher ke liye, lekin kya chef ko nachwa doge kya? Mockery banwa rahe ho! Tum log ko kya lagta hain yeh log Delhi, Mumbai ke hotels mein jate hain toh vaha unke chef aakar nachne lag jate hain," He said in the video.

Another user wrote, "Pure Raipur ki Taraf Se Ham Mafi mangte hai."

Comments | Instagram @bhilaitrolls

While one user commented, "Kya faltu nautanki krwa diye becharo se." One user commented, "Vo sab to thik haiii lekin nachne ki kya jarurat thiii bade pyar se bhi to swagat kr sakte the naa yarr."