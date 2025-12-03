Bizarre! IndiGo Air Hostess Gets Awkward As Passenger Deliberately Drinks Water From His Hands For Reel | WATCH | Instagram @amardeepsingh1591

A strange and sickening incident aboard an IndiGo flight has sparked widespread criticism online after a passenger deliberately drank water from his hands in front of a flight attendant, all for an Instagram reel.

The viral video, originally posted by the passenger himself, shows an IndiGo air hostess handing him a glass of water during the flight. Instead of drinking it normally, the man pours the water into his palm and slurps it in a visibly unhygienic manner. His behaviour leaves the flight attendant awkward and confused, as she stands by watching the stunt unfold mid-air.

WATCH VIDEO:

The act, captured by his companions who appeared to be in on the stunt, was later uploaded to Instagram with the caption, “Jhaaaj me laa di ooook desi ##haryanvi.”

The bizarre display has drawn sharp criticism from netizens, who slammed the passenger for disrespecting the cabin crew, violating basic etiquette, and indulging in inappropriate actions simply to create online content. One user wrote, "Bechari, tough job! Kese kese logo se deal krna padta hoga"

Another user wrote, "For f**** sake…. This is a chappar c****** behaviour… mostly when a group of 3-4 men travel together…"

Another user commented, "Deep rooted lower class behaviour. It is transferred genetically."

IndiGo has not issued a statement on the incident, but the video has reignited discussions around increasing cases of passengers creating reels inside flights at the cost of dignity, hygiene, and safety.

