Bengaluru-Based Startup Owner Promotes His Brand Mid-Air On IndiGo Flight, Receives Mixed Reactions For His Daring Stunt

Bengaluru-Based Startup Owner Markets His Product Mid-Air In IndiGo Flight, Receives Mixed Reactions For His Daring Stunt |

A Bengaluru-based startup founder has gone viral for his bold and unconventional marketing strategy after he promoted his product mid-air on an IndiGo flight, prompting mixed reactions from internet users.

The entrepreneur, identified as Prashant, is the founder of Nuvie, a protein snacks brand. In a video widely shared online, he is seen walking down the aisle of the aircraft wearing a blue T-shirt featuring his company’s name and logo. Introducing himself to passengers, he says, “I’m Prashant, founder of this brand, Nuvie. We are a protein snacks brand based out of Bangalore. And we have been trying crazy ideas every single day to grow the following of our brand.”

WATCH VIDEO:

Visibly nervous, he admits, “I’m extremely nervous, and I’m literally shaking right now,” as he continues speaking to passengers who listen curiously. Prashant then asks travellers to follow his brand on social media and adds that he will be waiting outside after landing with free product samples. “Once we land, I’ll be outside, and if you’d like to try our products, we have samples free of cost, so come and say hi to me,” he tells them.

The stunt has triggered a divided reaction online. While many praised his courage and hustle. One user wrote, "This is not desperation… This is called determination to build what you have dreamt. One day, you will hear this guy saying on a podcast or a stage that I was travelling by plane, and then I did this."

While one commented, "You gotta be dangerously in love with your brand to pull this off. Iconic behaviour."

Comments | Instagram @grabnuvie

On the other hand, a significant section criticised the move as inappropriate and against airline regulations.

The user wrote on X, "Once you land, I’ll be outside... like what? Is it a bus stand or an aerobridge?@IndiGo6E is this a new revenue generation model?"

Another user wrote, "No. Don’t ruin the decorum. This chap pitched nicely. If we keep allowing this, there will be other parties using this platform to create a nuisance."

As the video continues to circulate on social media, the debate over whether the act was innovative or intrusive remains heated.