62-Year-Old Australian PM Anthony Albanese Marries Girlfriend In Private Wedding, How Much Is The Age Gap Between Them?

Australian PM, Anthony Albanese, 62, Marries Girlfriend In Private Wedding, How Much Is The Age Gap Between Them? | X @bykarthikreddy

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tied the knot with his long-time partner Jodie Haydon in an intimate and closely guarded ceremony held on Saturday at The Lodge, his official residence in Canberra. The wedding marks a historic moment, making Albanese the first sitting prime minister in Australia’s 124 years of federal governance to marry while in office.

Around 60 guests were present for the afternoon ceremony, which was officiated by a civil celebrant. Among the attendees were Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe and several cabinet ministers. The couple successfully kept the event out of the public eye, with no media coverage emerging until after the ceremony had concluded.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VISUALS:

In a joint statement, Albanese, 62, and Haydon, 46, expressed their happiness, “We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends.”

The ceremony featured heartfelt personal touches, the couple wrote their own vows, their dog Toto served as the ring bearer, and Haydon’s 5-year-old niece, Ella, walked as the flower girl.

Albanese, who has an adult son from a previous marriage, proposed to Haydon on Valentine’s Day last year at The Lodge. The pair had initially discussed a larger wedding and even considered inviting former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. However, Labor Party strategists advised against a grand celebration during a time when Australians were facing a cost-of-living crisis, fearing potential political backlash ahead of the national election.

The wedding was postponed until after this year’s poll, with Albanese previously hinting only that it would take place in 2025. The ceremony arrived quietly, just two days after Parliament closed for the year. Haydon, a finance professional, first met Albanese at a business event in Melbourne in 2020, marking the beginning of a partnership that has now culminated in a historic wedding at the heart of Australia’s capital.