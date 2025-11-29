 'Tumhare Baap Ke Naukar Nahin Hain...': VIDEO Shows UP Police SI Misbehaving With Elderly Woman In Unnao; Probe Ordered
Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO Shows UP Police SI Misbehaving With Elderly Woman In Unnao; Probe Ordered | X

Unnao, November 29: A shocking video has surfaced on social media, which has tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh Police. The shocking video shows a female Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly misbehaving with an elderly woman while on duty. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows SI Uma Agrawal threatening the woman of beating her with her shoes.

The viral video shows that SI Uma Agrawal is misbehaving with the woman and saying, "Suno meri baat, itna lagayenge joota na shakal bhul jaoge apni tum. Tumhare baap ke naukar nahin hain samajh gayi tum." (Listen to me, you will forget your face after I beat you with my shoes. I am not a servant of your father, do you understand)

The video of the police brutality went viral on social media. The police administration was forced to take action against the accused police officer after the internet users criticised the female cop for her rude behaviour against the woman.

The police said that disciplinary action has been taken against the accused female SI and an inquiry has been ordered in connection with the matter.

The police said, "Taking note of the viral video, the woman sub-inspector has been sent to the police lines, and the matter is being investigated by the Assistant Superintendent of Police/City Circle Officer. Necessary action will be taken based on the facts that come out in the investigation."

The internet users are demanding strict action against the female cop from the police department. They also said that such behaviour is not acceptable from the police as they are responsible for maintaining law and order in the country.

