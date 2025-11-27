UP Police Files Complaint Against Viral Creator Shadab Jakati Over Reel Featuring Minor In 'Obscene' Content; Netizens Demand POCSO Action | X

Meerut: A complaint has been filed with the Uttar Pradesh Police against Meerut-based content creator Shadab Jakati after his latest reel, featuring a minor girl, contained obscene comments and inappropriate involvement of the child.

Jakati, who became a social media star through his "10 rupee biscuit" trend, is facing criticism for remarks described by viewers as "obscene, sexist and objectionable".

The problematic reel

In the video, Jakati plays a shopkeeper. A young girl enters the shop to buy biscuits and says her mother would pay when he asks for payment. The character responds by commenting that if the child is so beautiful, her mother must be even more beautiful. The scene then shifts to him visiting the girl’s house, where he sees a fair-skinned woman and assumes she is the mother. He suggests she should “pay in return with a kiss” instead of money. The child appears with her actual mother, who is dark-skinned. The shopkeeper reacts with disbelief, asks how she could be the child’s mother, takes the payment and leaves.

The complaint alleges that the video contains obscenity and inappropriate themes involving a minor. Viewers also criticised the script for its portrayal of women and for suggesting colour-based remarks.

Here's how netizens reacted

A user on X wrote, “He used to make such videos before too, but no one paid attention. After becoming popular, everyone started noticing. He has ruined his built-up respect.” Another user said the creator had “lowered” his standards. Others objected to the use of caste and political references in commentary, including one user who claimed the reel making ecosystem benefits only certain communities.

Some netizens questioned whether the action against Jakati was disproportionate. Another user asked for POCSO to be applied on the creator, while some said there is way more obscene content available on the internet.

Who is Shadab?

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Shabad said he creates content that families can watch together and avoids vulgarity. His “10 rupee biscuit” clip has drawn tens of millions of views and has been recreated by singer Badshah and cricketers Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, contributing to his large following across social media platforms.