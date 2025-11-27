 'Patna Tak Chal Tumhe Piece Bana Dungi': Woman Hurls Abuses & Threatens Passenger, Refuses To Move From Reserved Seat Inside Moving Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Patna Tak Chal Tumhe Piece Bana Dungi': Woman Hurls Abuses & Threatens Passenger, Refuses To Move From Reserved Seat Inside Moving Train

'Patna Tak Chal Tumhe Piece Bana Dungi': Woman Hurls Abuses & Threatens Passenger, Refuses To Move From Reserved Seat Inside Moving Train

In a dramatic yet heated argument during a train journey, a woman was captured hurling abuses and threatening a male passenger after being asked to move from his reserved seat. She can be heard abusing multiple times & threatening the passenger, saying she will cut him into pieces at Patna Station. The video of the incident has gone viral on the Internet, and netizens are demanding strict action.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
'Patna Tak Chal Tumhe Piece Bana Dungi': Woman Hurls Abuses & Threatens Passenger, Refuses To Move From Reserved Seat Inside Moving Train | X @Nalanda_index

In a dramatic yet heated argument during a train journey, a woman was captured hurling abuses and threatening a male passenger after being asked to move from his reserved seat. The video has gone viral on the Internet, and netizens are demanding strict action against the accused. She can be heard abusing multiple times in the viral clip & threatening the passenger, saying she will cut him into pieces at Patna Station.

The 1 minute 17 seconds video starts abruptly in the middle of a heated argument in which the woman seated on a reserved seat can be heard arguing and fighting with the male passenger. She can be heard refusing to move from his seat and threatening him. "Tu samjhata kya hain aapne aap ko? Seat tumhare baap ka hain kya? (Who do you think you are? Does this seat belong to your dad?) The woman said.

WATCH VIDEO:

Meanwhile, when the passenger asked her to show her ticket, she conveniently changed the topic and instead said that she was not supposed to show him the ticket and asked if he was the ticket checker. Furthermore, the woman said, "Tumhari himmat kaisi hui ticket mangne ki, seat tumhari baap ki hain kya, ruko abhi bulaati hoon, tumhe piece bana dungi patna mein (how do you dare ask me for the ticket, I'll call goons on you, I'll cut you into pieces at Patna, just wait..)."

FPJ Shorts
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Drugmaker Glenmark Pharma Receives Establishment Inspection Report From US Health Regulator For Formulations Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
Mumbai University Exams Postponed Due To Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025 | Check New Dates Here
'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To Regulate Online Obscene Content
'Somebody Has To Be Accountable': SC Stresses Need Of 'Neutral, Independent & Autonomous' Body To Regulate Online Obscene Content
Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect At His Mumbai Concert
Global Kirtan Artist Radhika Das On His India Homecoming, Spiritual Path & What Audiences Can Expect At His Mumbai Concert

Netizens are urging authorities to take strict action against such bullies harassing reserve seat holders in the passenger train journeys. The behavior of the woman and the life-threatening threats on camera are deeply concerning and draw attention to the lack of safety and security of the passengers.

Read Also
Video Shows Disabled Man Struggling To Walk On Non-functional Escalator At Varanasi Railway Station;...
article-image

Railway's Response:

The railway authorities have responded with automated responses to the viral video, which asks the passenger to share their PRN number and journey details.

Another response from @rpfecrdnr reads, "sIR, YOUR COMPLAIN IS NOTED . PLSE SHARE YOUR JOURNEY DETAILS AND CONTACT NUMBER."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Patna Tak Chal Tumhe Piece Bana Dungi': Woman Hurls Abuses & Threatens Passenger, Refuses To Move...

'Patna Tak Chal Tumhe Piece Bana Dungi': Woman Hurls Abuses & Threatens Passenger, Refuses To Move...

Woman Seen Cooking Maggi In Viral Video On Express Train Traced In Pune; Shares Apology Clip, Says...

Woman Seen Cooking Maggi In Viral Video On Express Train Traced In Pune; Shares Apology Clip, Says...

Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes...

Goharganj 6-Yo Girl Rape Case: New CCTV Clips Show Absconding Accused Salman Khan Buying Cigarettes...

Mumbai Viral VIDEO: Monkey Spotted Casually Sitting On Ticket Scanning Machine At Lower Oshiwara...

Mumbai Viral VIDEO: Monkey Spotted Casually Sitting On Ticket Scanning Machine At Lower Oshiwara...

Video Shows Disabled Man Struggling To Walk On Non-functional Escalator At Varanasi Railway Station;...

Video Shows Disabled Man Struggling To Walk On Non-functional Escalator At Varanasi Railway Station;...