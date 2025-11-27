Mumbai Viral VIDEO: Monkey Spotted Casually Sitting On Ticket Scanning Machine At Lower Oshiwara Metro Station | Instagram @andheriloca

A hilarious yet surprising video from Mumbai is going viral online, showing a monkey comfortably resting on a ticket scanning machine at Lower Oshiwara Metro Station. The short clip, which has quickly grabbed attention, captures the animal calmly sitting at the entry gate as daily commuters pass by.

In the background, two female passengers can be seen stunned and amused by the unexpected sight. The monkey, unaffected by the crowd around him, appears to be observing the movements of people inside the station while resting casually on the machine. The unusual scene has sparked a mix of humour and curiosity among social media users.

WATCH VIDEO:

Lower Oshiwara Station, situated in Jogeshwari West, is part of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A, also known as the Yellow Line. The elevated station is a key point on the North-South corridor of the metro network and is also expected to connect to the upcoming Pink Line 6, which will enhance east-west connectivity in the city.

According to locals and regular metro users, the appearance of monkeys at this station is not an isolated incident. Several such sightings have been reported in recent months at Lower Oshiwara as well as other metro stations across Mumbai. Many attribute the frequent visits to the presence of nearby green cover and ongoing construction activity, which may be pushing the animals toward crowded urban areas.

Even though the monkey seems harmless in the video, it has prompted discussions about passenger safety and the need for effective measures to prevent animals from entering metro premises. Commuters hope that metro authorities will address the situation to ensure smooth and safe travel for the thousands who travel daily.