Video Shows Disabled Man Struggling To Walk On Non-functional Escalator At Varanasi Railway Station; Here's How Authorities Respond:

Video Shows Disabled Man Struggling To Walk On Nonfunctional Escalator At Varanasi Railway Station; Here's How Authorities Respond: | X @Nalanda_index

A disturbing video showing a disabled man attempting to climb a non-functional escalator, reportedly at Varanasi Railway Station, has sparked widespread concern on social media. The clip has gone viral for highlighting the difficulties faced by passengers with disabilities at major railway stations. Power disruption has been given as a reason for the non-functioning of the escalator at the moment by the authorities.

In the video, the man is seen holding a walking stick in one hand while balancing a heavy luggage bag in the other. With the escalator out of service, he is forced to climb the steep metal steps manually. The footage shows him moving slowly and cautiously, struggling to lift both himself and his bag one step at a time. Several viewers online pointed out the risk of slipping or losing balance, especially given his limited mobility and the weight he was carrying.

WATCH VIDEO:

I’m not sure when this video was recorded, but whenever it’s from, the Railway should feel ashamed. What’s the point of installing an escalator if it’s going to remain switched off? A differently-abled person is struggling, yet the machine is still not operational. Do your job,… pic.twitter.com/RTx9MN85gl — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) November 26, 2025

Although the exact location has not been officially confirmed, text overlaid on the video indicates that it was filmed at Varanasi Railway Station. The visuals have led to questions about the condition of passenger assistance facilities and the maintenance of essential infrastructure, such as lifts and escalators, at one of the country’s busiest railway hubs.

Railway Responds:

As the video went viral on social media, it prompted a response from the Rail authorities. DRM Lucknow Northern Railways responded to the video, citing a reason of power disruption at the moment.

The response read, "Power supply disruption occurred on 24-11-25 from 11:30 hrs to 14:40 hrs. Supply was immediately shifted to DG backup. Escalators require mandatory safety resets after power restoration. It took about 8 minutes to restart all units. All escalators and lifts are fully operational."

While the response could not confirm if there was any other option available or any staff members or signs to guide passengers, especially travellers with special abilities and heavy luggage. One user commented, "If power distribution is present, place the barricade before the escalators and mention the power cut. It is dangerous to climb a still escalator."

If power distribution is present, place the barricade before the escalators and mention the power cut. It is dangerous to climb a still escalator. — Krishnaa (@Krishnanpradeep) November 27, 2025

While this is not an isolated incident of passengers facing struggles on the non-functional & poorly managed high-end facilities at the railway stations, commuters travelling to busy stations often suffer through such malfunctions daily.