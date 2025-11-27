'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families |

Mumbai: A viral Instagram video has ignited a widespread conversation around men’s mental health, emotional vulnerability and whether men are valued only for their financial contribution to their families. The video, posted by user director-dayal, features a raw personal account titled, “Gareeb beta to maa-baap ko bhi achha nahi lagta.”

In the clip, Dayal is seen walking along a street as he narrates an emotional incident from his home, only three days after he quit his job. Visibly upset, he explains that he had recently returned home from working in another city. While he was earning, he says, his mother made him feel special and appreciated, sometimes even offering him extra rotis at mealtime, a gesture he describes as a warm acknowledgement of his contribution. “There was a different feeling,” he recalls in the video. “Like my son is earning, I should offer him more rotis.”

However, he says the atmosphere shifted dramatically after he left his job. Narrating a recent dinner at home, Dayal says he asked for two extra rotis, but instead of the affectionate response he once received, his father simply informed his mother bluntly: “He’s asking for two more rotis, give those to him.” Dayal describes feeling deeply hurt, saying it made him realise how respect within households often hinges on whether a man is earning.

“If you have no money, if you are jobless or don’t earn, then even your family won’t respect you,” he says in the video, urging young men to ensure financial stability. “Earn money. Do whatever it takes. If you have money, you’ll be respected, otherwise not,” he added.

Netizens Resonate With Video, Show Empathy

The video quickly went viral, striking a chord with thousands of viewers who resonated with the theme of conditional affection and societal pressure placed on men to be providers. Many users expressed empathy and support, while others echoed the harsh truth highlighted in the clip.

“This is how society works — no one is truly yours,” wrote one user. Another quoted comedian Chris Rock, saying, “Only women, children, and dogs are loved unconditionally. A man is only loved under the condition that he provides something.”

Many users, however, offered encouragement, reassuring Dayal that his difficult phase would pass. “We’ll soon see another video of you celebrating a new chapter,” commented one supporter. Others urged him to stay resilient: “Harsh reality, bro. Stay strong and keep fighting until you win.”