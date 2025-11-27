 'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families

'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families

An Instagram video by a user has initiated a widespread discussion on men's mental health and their perceived value based on financial contributions. The clip features a man narrating a personal incident where he felt disrespected by his family after quitting his job, highlighting conditional affection within households. This has resonated with thousands.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families |

Mumbai: A viral Instagram video has ignited a widespread conversation around men’s mental health, emotional vulnerability and whether men are valued only for their financial contribution to their families. The video, posted by user director-dayal, features a raw personal account titled, “Gareeb beta to maa-baap ko bhi achha nahi lagta.”

In the clip, Dayal is seen walking along a street as he narrates an emotional incident from his home, only three days after he quit his job. Visibly upset, he explains that he had recently returned home from working in another city. While he was earning, he says, his mother made him feel special and appreciated, sometimes even offering him extra rotis at mealtime, a gesture he describes as a warm acknowledgement of his contribution. “There was a different feeling,” he recalls in the video. “Like my son is earning, I should offer him more rotis.”

However, he says the atmosphere shifted dramatically after he left his job. Narrating a recent dinner at home, Dayal says he asked for two extra rotis, but instead of the affectionate response he once received, his father simply informed his mother bluntly: “He’s asking for two more rotis, give those to him.” Dayal describes feeling deeply hurt, saying it made him realise how respect within households often hinges on whether a man is earning.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows TTE Dragging, Pushing Ticketless Passenger At Crowded Station, Sparks Online...
article-image

“If you have no money, if you are jobless or don’t earn, then even your family won’t respect you,” he says in the video, urging young men to ensure financial stability. “Earn money. Do whatever it takes. If you have money, you’ll be respected, otherwise not,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
'Nikah Performed Near Al-Falah': Co-Accused Muzammil Claims Dr Shaheen Is His Wife, Latest Revelation In Delhi Car Blast Case
'Nikah Performed Near Al-Falah': Co-Accused Muzammil Claims Dr Shaheen Is His Wife, Latest Revelation In Delhi Car Blast Case
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Announces A Hike In Sugarcane Prices By ₹15 To ₹416 Per Quintal For The Upcoming Crushing Season
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Announces A Hike In Sugarcane Prices By ₹15 To ₹416 Per Quintal For The Upcoming Crushing Season
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Write To PM Modi Seeking Renaming Of IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai Amid Fresh Political Row
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Write To PM Modi Seeking Renaming Of IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai Amid Fresh Political Row
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy Defeat In Guwahati; Video
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy Defeat In Guwahati; Video

Netizens Resonate With Video, Show Empathy

The video quickly went viral, striking a chord with thousands of viewers who resonated with the theme of conditional affection and societal pressure placed on men to be providers. Many users expressed empathy and support, while others echoed the harsh truth highlighted in the clip.

“This is how society works — no one is truly yours,” wrote one user. Another quoted comedian Chris Rock, saying, “Only women, children, and dogs are loved unconditionally. A man is only loved under the condition that he provides something.”

Many users, however, offered encouragement, reassuring Dayal that his difficult phase would pass. “We’ll soon see another video of you celebrating a new chapter,” commented one supporter. Others urged him to stay resilient: “Harsh reality, bro. Stay strong and keep fighting until you win.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s...

'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s...

Viral Video Shows TTE Dragging, Pushing Ticketless Passenger At Crowded Station, Sparks Online...

Viral Video Shows TTE Dragging, Pushing Ticketless Passenger At Crowded Station, Sparks Online...

This Cutie Wants Farah Khan To Visit Her Home For Vlogs: Asks Mom, 'Why Is She Not Coming To My...

This Cutie Wants Farah Khan To Visit Her Home For Vlogs: Asks Mom, 'Why Is She Not Coming To My...

Video Shows Child Narrowly Escaped Being Hit By Speeding Car, Netizens Slam Parents' Negligence;...

Video Shows Child Narrowly Escaped Being Hit By Speeding Car, Netizens Slam Parents' Negligence;...

Thailand Floods: Giant Snake Spotted Navigating Through Flood Waters; VIDEO

Thailand Floods: Giant Snake Spotted Navigating Through Flood Waters; VIDEO