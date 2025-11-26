Video Shows Child Narrowly Escaped Being Hit By Speeding Car, Netizens Slam Parents' Negligence; WATCH | Reddit @Different-Front-9615

A terrifying dashcam video circulating on Reddit has sparked widespread concern over road safety and parental negligence in India. The footage, dated November 20, shows a child narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal accident after suddenly crossing a narrow road and appearing directly into the path of a speeding car.

The clip begins with a vehicle driving on a congested stretch when the young child unexpectedly rushes out from the opposite side. The child's parents, who were standing across the road, appeared distracted as the youngster attempted to cross on its own. Within seconds, the speeding car comes dangerously close to hitting the child, but the vehicle’s emergency braking system engages just in time, bringing the car to a screeching halt mere inches from impact.

WATCH VIDEO:

The parents can be seen panicking and rushing toward their child, visibly shaken yet relieved as they realise the narrow escape. Though, location of the video is not confirmed yet, it seems like somewhere in India.

The Reddit user who shared the video highlighted the crucial role played by the car’s emergency braking system (AEB), which likely saved the child’s life. “How emergency braking saved one life. In India, we need AEB as standard. What is your thought?” the user wrote.

Netizens echoed the sentiment, with many calling for stricter implementation of advanced safety features in Indian vehicles. Others criticised the parents for allowing the child to roam near a busy roadway, calling it a stark reminder of how a moment of negligence can almost lead to tragedy.

One user wrote, "A simple thank-you to the driver would have made them look a little less stupid (which they already proved they are). How careless can people be—leaving their child on the other side of the road and just relaxing?"

While one user commented, "Those people stood there like nothing happened. They did not even bother apologizing. Having AEB might come in handy in certain situations, but I am sure there will be some highly sophisticated retards who are capable of making AEB useless, too."