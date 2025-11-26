Thailand Floods: Giant Snake Spotted Navigating Through Flood Waters; VIDEO | X @joe_black317

As southern Thailand continues to battle severe flooding, a new video has surfaced online showing a giant snake swimming through submerged streets, adding to the growing fear among residents trapped by rising waters. The clip, widely shared on social media, shows the large reptile gliding through waist-deep floodwater, seemingly disoriented as it navigates the flooded roadway.

According to locals, the rising flood levels likely forced the snake out of its natural habitat, causing it to drift into residential areas. The unsettling sight has left many residents anxious, as evacuations are already underway in several provinces impacted by the relentless rainfall.

WATCH VIDEO:

The southern region, particularly Hat Yai, Songkhla, and neighbouring districts, has been reeling under destructive flooding for days following continuous downpours. Streets, homes, and markets remain submerged, and thousands of people have been displaced or stranded in the upper floors of buildings.

Emergency responders and volunteers are using boats and trucks to evacuate residents from the worst-hit areas. Social media is filled with visuals of families wading through deep water, vehicles submerged halfway, and rescue teams navigating through currents.

Authorities have warned that additional heavy rainfall may worsen the situation over the next few days. Thailand’s meteorological department has advised residents to stay indoors, avoid flooded zones, and remain alert to instructions from local officials.

Amid worsening conditions, the appearance of the giant snake has become yet another reminder of how severe and unpredictable the flooding has become, displacing not just people, but wildlife as well.