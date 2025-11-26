Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Suspended After 'Obscene Folk Dance' With Woman In Front Of Minors Goes Viral; WATCH | X @mana_Prakasam

A home guard from Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district has landed in major controversy after a video surfaced showing him performing an obscene dance with a woman in the presence of children. The incident, which reportedly took place during a local folk rehearsal, has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many demanding strict action against him.

The home guard, identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Gandikunta village in Vuyyuru Mandal, was seen dancing in an inappropriately intimate manner with a woman inside a hall packed with spectators, including minors seated in the front row and women. The visuals raised serious concerns over the conduct of a uniformed personnel who are supposed to maintain public order.

According to Krishna District SP V. Vidyasagar Naidu, the home guard was supposed to be on duty at the time of the incident but was instead engaged in what he described as “objectionable behaviour at a local folk event rehearsal.” The video, which circulated rapidly across social media platforms, was brought to the attention of senior police officials, prompting an internal inquiry.

As reported by TOI, CI Vidyasagar Naidu emphasized that the police department expects every member, whether a regular officer or home guard, to maintain dignity and discipline at all times. He said that every police officer must uphold the reputation of the department.

Any behaviour that brings disrepute will attract strict departmental action, just as commendable service will be acknowledged,” he said. He added that there would be “no leniency when it comes to irresponsible conduct.”

The video shows Kumar dancing in a highly inappropriate manner, while several children, visibly confused, sit directly in front of the performers. Parents and other women were also present in the audience, further intensifying public criticism over the indecent display.