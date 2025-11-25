 'Apne Waqt Ki Nora Fatehi': 75-Year-Old Granny Stuns Crowd With Her 'Headflip & Epic Moves' At Wedding Ceremony | WATCH
A heartwarming and energetic video of a 75-year-old grandmother stealing the spotlight on the dance floor at a wedding ceremony is taking social media by storm. The internet has lovingly crowned her “Apne Waqt Ki Nora Fatehi”, and truly, she lives up to the title with her confidence, grace, and electrifying moves.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
'Apne Waqt Ki Nora Fatehi': 75-Year-Old Granny Stuns Crowd With Her 'Headflip & Epic Moves' At Wedding Ceremony | WATCH | Instagram @5_churrets

In the viral clip, the elderly woman, dressed elegantly in a traditional saree, is seen dancing with flawless dance steps that would give even professional performers a run for their money. While many senior citizens often shy away from loud music and the bustle of wedding crowds, this spirited granny confidently took centre stage, effortlessly matching the rhythm with her expressive moves.

WATCH VIDEO:

The moment that especially left viewers awestruck was her unexpected headflip, a move typically seen in energetic Bollywood or contemporary performances. Despite her age, she executes it with remarkable ease, leaving the crowd cheering and whipping out their phones to capture the moment. Guests can be seen cheering, clapping, and recording her performance from every angle, clearly amused by her enthusiasm.

Netizens Reactions:

Social media users are showering the video with love, calling her a “hacker. One user wrote, "Just imagine her in her peak time." While another user wrote, "Dadi ka dance dekhke meri kamar m dard ho gya." Another user commented, "Maine apne dadi ko dikhaya wo bol rahi hai AI hai."

As the video continues to spread across Instagram and X, it has become yet another example of how viral wedding moments often spotlight the most unexpected stars, and this granny is definitely one of them.

