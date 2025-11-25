Video Shows Railway Staff Mis-handling And Throwing Courier Packages On Rail Tracks In UP; Police Responds | X @Ilyas_SK_31

A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after showing railway staff in Uttar Pradesh mishandling courier packages meant for transportation. The footage, recorded by onlookers waiting on the platform, captures two employees unloading courier bags from a train and carelessly throwing them, one tossing the packages onto the platform, while the other hurls them directly onto the railway tracks.

The video highlights the alarming negligence in handling parcels that may contain fragile items. With each forceful throw, the bags hit the ground with an impact strong enough to potentially damage the contents inside. The workers seemed unbothered by the possibility of breakage or by the presence of passengers in proximity.

WATCH VIDEO:

लोग सामान ऑर्डर करते हैं या अपने परिवारवालों को मिठाई वगैरह भेजते हैं, जिन्हें रेलवे के माध्यम से पार्सल के रूप में भेजा जाता है। लेकिन इन पार्सलों को पटरी पर जिस तरह फेंका जा रहा है, वह बेहद गलत है। ऐसा लगता है कि शायद कर्मचारियों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर तनाव हुआ हो और इसका… pic.twitter.com/ciZXuFI7EV — Ilyas (@Ilyas_SK_31) November 25, 2025

As the recording continues, one of the employees notices the camera pointed in his direction. He immediately confronts the individuals filming and gestures for them to stop filming. When they refuse to switch off the camera, the worker abruptly halts his work, leaves the parcels unattended, and disappears from the scene. The sudden exit further fuelled suspicion and criticism online, with users calling out the lack of accountability.

The video has since drawn the attention of the Railway Police and concerned authorities. According to initial statements, officials have acknowledged the incident and assured that appropriate action will be taken after reviewing the footage and identifying the employees involved.

These are RMS packages and are handled by India Post staff. The concerned RMS authorities are being advised to take corrective action. — DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) November 25, 2025

These are RMS packages and are handled by India Post staff. The concerned RMS authorities are being advised to take corrective action," Lucknow Division, Northern Railway responded to the viral video.

This incident has added to growing concerns about the state of parcel management in public transport systems. While this is not an isolated instance when parcels being transported via railways are being mishandled. In another video going viral, loading workers can be seen tossing the parcels similarly as seen in the video.

The video is said to have been recorded by train passengers travelling to Dhanbad in Uttar Pradesh. There is no official statement from authorities on the viral video.