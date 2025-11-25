SBI Staff & Customers Forced To Use Ladder To Enter Odisha Branch After Staircase Demolished In Anti-Encroachment Drive | VIDEO | X @Deb_livnletliv

A bizarre scene from Bhadrak, Odisha, has gone viral, showing customers climbing a ladder placed on the back of a tractor to enter a State Bank of India (SBI) branch after its staircase was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive. The video, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked public concern over customer safety and raised questions about coordination between civic authorities and banks.

According to Odisha TV, the demolition took place during a large-scale anti-encroachment operation aimed at clearing illegal structures from Charampa market to the Bhadrak railway station. Several temporary constructions, shops, and parts of residential buildings were put down. The front section of the building in which the SBI branch is located, including its staircase, was also removed after officials found it had been built on encroached land.

WATCH VIDEO:

Footage from the scene shows customers struggling to climb an makeshift way to enter the branch, a ladder positioned on a tractor, an arrangement that many users online criticized as unsafe and undignified. Despite the hazardous setup, customers were seen holding documents and trying to maintain balance as they attempted to enter the bank.

Officials stated that both the building owner and the bank had been issued repeated notices regarding the encroachment, but failed to take corrective measures. The demolition was carried out under the supervision of the Sub-Collector, Tehsildar, and other district authorities.

While the bank branch remained functional, the lack of a proper entrance forced customers to rely on the temporary ladder for access, leading to widespread criticism. Netizens questioned how a public bank could operate without ensuring basic safety arrangements for its customers.

As per reports, a new staircase was installed on Saturday, restoring normal access to the branch. However, the incident has ignited discussions about accountability and safety protocols.