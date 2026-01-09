 Indian Woman's Attempt To Make Paratha Sets Off 'Fire Alarm' In UK: Says, '20 Mins Later The Fire Dept. Showed Up'
An Indian woman living in the UK went viral after her late-night attempt to make parathas triggered a fire alarm, eventually calling the fire brigade. Sharing the awkward moment on Instagram, she joked about struggling to cook Indian food abroad. Many users related, blaming sensitive smoke detectors and sharing similar experiences

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
article-image

Living away from home often makes people crave familiar food, but for one Indian woman in the UK, that craving led to an unexpectedly embarrassing moment. Adhwan Kapoor recently shared a video on Instagram showing how her attempt to cook parathas late at night triggered her home’s fire alarm, eventually summoning the fire brigade.

In the clip, the piercing alarm can be heard ringing continuously as Kapoor stands in her kitchen, clearly stressed and confused. She explains that she was simply trying to cook Indian food when the alarm went off, insisting that nothing was burning. Her frustration resonated with many Indians living abroad who struggle with sensitive smoke detectors while cooking traditional meals.

Fire brigade arrives after 20 minutes of chaos

Kapoor later detailed the incident in the video caption, calling it one of her "most embarrassing moment" since moving to the UK. According to her, the alarm continued for nearly 20 minutes and ultimately led to firefighters arriving at her home to shut it off.

Comments on Adhwan's video

The situation was made worse by the timing and weather. It was around 11:30 pm, and temperatures outside were close to freezing. Kapoor admitted she felt guilty that emergency services had to respond to what turned out to be a false alarm, all because of parathas. Despite the ordeal, she joked that the food was worth the trouble, even if she might avoid making it again anytime soon.

Social media reacts: “You’re not alone”

The video quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments section to share similar experiences. Many pointed out that smoke, not flames, often triggers UK fire alarms, especially in small or poorly ventilated kitchens. Some advised covering the sensor temporarily or using exhaust fans while cooking.

Others simply empathised, saying the same thing had happened to them while cooking Indian food abroad. Several users appreciated the relatable content, calling it an honest glimpse into immigrant life and the small cultural adjustments that come with it.

