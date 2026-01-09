Filmy-Style Robbery In Amritsar: Sword-Flashing Goons In Car Loot Jeweller Travelling On Bike; Onlookers Don’t Dare To Help  — VIDEO

A shocking daylight robbery in Amritsar, Punjab, has raised serious questions about the city’s law and order situation. The incident took place in a busy locality, where armed assailants targeted a jeweller in full public view. The CCTV footage shows the attack where the Jeweller was first thrashed by a car and then followed by goons with swords as he rant o save his life. The attack was so swift and sudden that people nearby were left stunned, unable to react as the criminals fled the scene.

Jeweller attacked with swords, gold looted

According to initial reports, the attackers were armed with sharp weapons, including swords (kirpans). They surrounded the jeweller and launched a violent assault before robbing him of around 425 grams of gold, valued at several lakhs of rupees. The victim sustained serious injuries during the attack and was later rushed for medical treatment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Victim identified, Chaos on the road

The injured jeweller has been identified as Mukhtiar Singh, a resident of Antaryami Colony. The crime occurred near the Flower School area in Amritsar when he was reportedly on his way for work. Following the incident, panic spread across the road as commuters and shopkeepers gathered at the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Extortion threats point to planned crime

In a worrying revelation in reports, it has emerged that Mukhtiar Singh had been receiving threatening phone calls for nearly a month. The callers allegedly demanded extortion money, a matter that was reportedly brought to the attention of the police earlier. Investigators suspect that the violent robbery may have been carried out after the jeweller refused to comply with the extortion demands, indicating a pre-planned crime.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police launch manhunt, CCTV footage under review

After executing the robbery, the accused managed to escape. Police teams reached the location soon after receiving information and have launched a detailed investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify and trace the attackers. Officials have assured that efforts are underway to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Rising concerns over public safety

The incident has triggered fear among traders and residents, especially jewellers, who are increasingly concerned about targeted crimes and extortion threats. Similar incidents in the past have prompted demands for stronger policing, better surveillance, and stricter action against organized crime in Punjab’s urban centers.

Police have urged citizens to report suspicious activity immediately, while investigations continue to bring those responsible to justice.