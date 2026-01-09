'Mummy Told Me To Hit A Four': Jemimah Reveals Richa Ghosh's Savage Reply Stunned Alyssa Healy; RCB Calls Her 'Real Gangster' | VIDEO

Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy, Jemimah Rodrigues |

Mumbai, January 9: Indian Women's Cricket Team's young batting star Jemimah Rodrigues revealed an interesting incident including Richa Ghosh and Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy. Speaking on Breakfast With Champions, Jemimah revealed how Richa's savage reply left Alyssa stunned during India's one-off Test match in 2023. The video has now gone viral on social media and the internet users are praising the India batting star for her good attribute of story telling.

Jemimah recalled the incident and said that it occurred in the middle of an intense passage of play at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India defeated Australia by eight wickets. She said that Healy was irritated during the match as Jemimah was repeatedly talking and giving advice to Richa between deliveries.

She said that Healy told Richa, "Hey, your mummy is talking, go listen to her." Richa kept quiet, but her reply came off the bat. On the very next ball, she smashed a boundary and turned to Healy, saying, "Mummy told me to hit a four." Jemimah burst into laughter as the sledge boomeranged spectacularly , leaving Healy stunned on field.

Fans reacted to the incident on social media and said that it was one of the finest and most savage replies seen on the ground during a Test match as it not only silenced the Australian captain, but also highlighted Richa's ability to stay calm and let her bat do the talking. Jemimah said that this is the quality which makes Richa a dangerous opponent. She also said that Richa does not get flustered, she gets sharper.

Women's Premier League (WPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also shared the video on their official social media account with the caption, "Richa Ghosh is the real gangster."