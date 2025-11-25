 'Upar Mat Leke Aao': Elderly Man Stops Pet Dog Owners From Using Footpath In Andheri | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Upar Mat Leke Aao': Elderly Man Stops Pet Dog Owners From Using Footpath In Andheri | VIDEO

'Upar Mat Leke Aao': Elderly Man Stops Pet Dog Owners From Using Footpath In Andheri | VIDEO

A video from Andheri East shows an elderly man confronting two men walking their German Shepherd on a footpath near the Western Express Highway (WEH) metro station. The clip has sparked discussions about public space etiquette and tensions between pedestrians and pet owners in busy Mumbai areas.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
'Upar Mat Leke Aao': Elderly Man Stops Pet Dog Owners From Using Footpath In Andheri | VIDEO | X (@Amitava63051821)

Mumbai: A video from Andheri East is rapidly circulating on social media, showing an elderly man stopping two men from walking their German Shepherd on a footpath near the Western Express Highway metro station. The short clip has triggered a discussion about public space usage, pet etiquette and growing tensions between pedestrians and pet owners in busy parts of Mumbai.

In the video, the two men are seen walking their pet dog along the footpath when an elderly man suddenly approaches them and firmly objects. He asks them to move off the footpath and use the side of the road instead. The dog appears calm and leashed, but the elderly man refuses to let the pair continue their walk on the pedestrian stretch.

When one of the men politely tries to explain that they are simply walking their dog and not causing any disturbance, the elderly man becomes more agitated, saying, “Upar mat lao, main haath jod raha hu, neeche se hi karna padega,” shouting at them to not bring the dog onto the footpath at all.

The incident comes at a time when discussions around stray dogs, pet regulations and shared public spaces are growing across Mumbai. The video continues to spark conversations about how residents, authorities and pet owners can coexist respectfully in crowded urban areas.

FPJ Shorts
'Heartbreaking': Ravichandran Ashwin Laments Rishabh Pant's Body Language, Hopes For Batting Comeback In IND vs SA 2nd Test
'Heartbreaking': Ravichandran Ashwin Laments Rishabh Pant's Body Language, Hopes For Batting Comeback In IND vs SA 2nd Test
India Inc. Will Sustain Robust 10% Revenue Growth In Q3 FY2026, Amplified By Firm Rural Demand & Urban Consumption Revival
India Inc. Will Sustain Robust 10% Revenue Growth In Q3 FY2026, Amplified By Firm Rural Demand & Urban Consumption Revival
'Wounds Of Centuries Healing, It Is Revival Of Indian Culture': PM Modi After Historic 'Dhwajarohan' Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple; Video
'Wounds Of Centuries Healing, It Is Revival Of Indian Culture': PM Modi After Historic 'Dhwajarohan' Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple; Video
'Wastage Of Money': Netizens Slam Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Massive Udaipur Wedding Cake With Elephant & Lion Accents; Watch Viral Video
'Wastage Of Money': Netizens Slam Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's Massive Udaipur Wedding Cake With Elephant & Lion Accents; Watch Viral Video
Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilisation & Designated...
article-image

In response to a Supreme Court directive, the Maharashtra government has instructed civic bodies to remove stray dogs from public areas including schools and hospitals. A new resolution mandates capturing, sterilizing, vaccinating, and relocating stray dogs to shelters without returning them to public spaces. Civic bodies must also establish defined feeding zones, with penalties for feeding outside these areas.

Each local body must operate a helpline for reporting issues, monitored by a state coordinator. Hospitals must maintain sufficient anti-rabies vaccine stock, with officials facing personal responsibility for non-compliance. Implementation poses challenges due to limited shelter availability.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: 4-Foot-Long Rat Snake Sparks Panic At Civil Hospital After Slipping Into Ward | Watch

Thane News: 4-Foot-Long Rat Snake Sparks Panic At Civil Hospital After Slipping Into Ward | Watch

'Upar Mat Leke Aao': Elderly Man Stops Pet Dog Owners From Using Footpath In Andheri | VIDEO

'Upar Mat Leke Aao': Elderly Man Stops Pet Dog Owners From Using Footpath In Andheri | VIDEO

Air India Cancels Multiple International & Domestic Flights, Including Mumbai, After Ethiopia...

Air India Cancels Multiple International & Domestic Flights, Including Mumbai, After Ethiopia...

Mumbai Metro 3: Technical Snag Hits Aqua Line Connecting Cuffe Parade To Aarey JVLR; Services...

Mumbai Metro 3: Technical Snag Hits Aqua Line Connecting Cuffe Parade To Aarey JVLR; Services...

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Denies Bail To Shersingh Rathod In Mithi River Desilting Scam

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Denies Bail To Shersingh Rathod In Mithi River Desilting Scam