'Upar Mat Leke Aao': Elderly Man Stops Pet Dog Owners From Using Footpath In Andheri | VIDEO | X (@Amitava63051821)

Mumbai: A video from Andheri East is rapidly circulating on social media, showing an elderly man stopping two men from walking their German Shepherd on a footpath near the Western Express Highway metro station. The short clip has triggered a discussion about public space usage, pet etiquette and growing tensions between pedestrians and pet owners in busy parts of Mumbai.

In the video, the two men are seen walking their pet dog along the footpath when an elderly man suddenly approaches them and firmly objects. He asks them to move off the footpath and use the side of the road instead. The dog appears calm and leashed, but the elderly man refuses to let the pair continue their walk on the pedestrian stretch.

When one of the men politely tries to explain that they are simply walking their dog and not causing any disturbance, the elderly man becomes more agitated, saying, “Upar mat lao, main haath jod raha hu, neeche se hi karna padega,” shouting at them to not bring the dog onto the footpath at all.

The incident comes at a time when discussions around stray dogs, pet regulations and shared public spaces are growing across Mumbai. The video continues to spark conversations about how residents, authorities and pet owners can coexist respectfully in crowded urban areas.

In response to a Supreme Court directive, the Maharashtra government has instructed civic bodies to remove stray dogs from public areas including schools and hospitals. A new resolution mandates capturing, sterilizing, vaccinating, and relocating stray dogs to shelters without returning them to public spaces. Civic bodies must also establish defined feeding zones, with penalties for feeding outside these areas.

Each local body must operate a helpline for reporting issues, monitored by a state coordinator. Hospitals must maintain sufficient anti-rabies vaccine stock, with officials facing personal responsibility for non-compliance. Implementation poses challenges due to limited shelter availability.

