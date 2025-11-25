 Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilisation & Designated Feeding Zones
Mumbai

The Maharashtra government, following a Supreme Court directive, has instructed civic bodies to remove stray dogs from public areas like schools and hospitals. A new resolution mandates swift action from municipal authorities to capture, sterilise, vaccinate, and shelter the dogs instead of returning them to public spaces.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilisation & Designated Feeding Zones | File

Mumbai: In response to a fresh Supreme Court directive, the Maharashtra government has told all civic bodies to remove stray dogs from public places such as schools, hospitals, bus depots, railway stations and sports complexes. A new government resolution (GR) issued on Monday mandates immediate action by municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats.

The GR orders local authorities to capture stray dogs, sterilise them, vaccinate them, and then relocate them to shelters; they cannot simply be returned to the same public areas. Alongside this, civic bodies must set up clearly defined feeding zones for community dogs. Those who feed the animals outside these zones will face action.

To help citizens report stray-dog related issues, the government has made it mandatory for every local body to run a helpline. These complaints will be monitored, and a state coordinator, based in Navi Mumbai, has been appointed to make sure the rules are being followed properly.

The GR also requires hospitals to maintain a sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins, in light of possible dog-bite incidents. Officials who fail to comply with these orders could face personal responsibility, the resolution warns.

This order comes just weeks after the Supreme Court issued a suo motu ruling on November 7, calling for the “forthwith” removal of stray dogs from public premises, and demanding they be sterilised, vaccinated and relocated under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

Animal-welfare experts, however, say the ground realities may make implementation difficult. In Mumbai, for example, there are over 90,000 stray dogs but only eight shelters to house them. Building new shelters will therefore be a major challenge for local authorities.

Mumbai's Schools And Colleges Lead By Example Amid Supreme Court Order, Showing Humane Coexistence...
article-image

Despite the difficulties, the government insists these measures are vital to prevent future conflicts between humans and stray dogs, and to address public-safety concerns.

