 Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Shares Health Update On Sanjay Raut Ahead Of BMC Polls, 'Soon, He Will Be Back On The Field' | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Shares Health Update On Sanjay Raut Ahead Of BMC Polls, 'Soon, He Will Be Back On The Field' | Video

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Shares Health Update On Sanjay Raut Ahead Of BMC Polls, 'Soon, He Will Be Back On The Field' | Video

In October, Sanjay Raut had announced that he would step away from public life for the next two months due to health issues. In the note, he disclosed that his health had deteriorated unexpectedly and that he had been advised complete rest by doctors. Raut, often described as the “blazing cannon” of the Sena UBT, revealed about his health condition in a leaflet shared on X.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, November 25, shared health update of his party MP Sanjay Raut, who has been away from public life amid declining health. Thackeray, who visited Raut, said the MP’s condition has improved significantly, adding that he will soon be back in action. His health update also comes ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Polls and the BMC Elections. The elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.

While speaking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I visited Sanjay Raut today. His health is now much better than before. Soon, he will be back on the field, leading with his determination."

Read Also
Sanjay Raut Alleges 'Major Scam' In Land Transfer For BJP’s New Mumbai Office, Writes To Amit Shah
article-image

Sanjay Raut's Two-Month Break From Public Life

Earlier on October 31, Raut had announced that he would step away from public life for the next two months due to health issues. In the note, he disclosed that his health had deteriorated unexpectedly and that he had been advised complete rest by doctors.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Staring At Embarrassing Whitewash After Proteas Set 549 Target, Jaiswal, Rahul Fall Late On Day 4
IND vs SA 2nd Test: India Staring At Embarrassing Whitewash After Proteas Set 549 Target, Jaiswal, Rahul Fall Late On Day 4
Burhan Wani Link In Delhi Car Blast Case; Report Suggests Suicide Bomber Mohammad Umar Wanted To Avenge Terrorist's Killing
Burhan Wani Link In Delhi Car Blast Case; Report Suggests Suicide Bomber Mohammad Umar Wanted To Avenge Terrorist's Killing
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Shares Health Update On Sanjay Raut Ahead Of BMC Polls, 'Soon, He Will Be Back On The Field' | Video
Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Shares Health Update On Sanjay Raut Ahead Of BMC Polls, 'Soon, He Will Be Back On The Field' | Video
Celina Jaithly Diagnosed With 'Psychovegetative Overload': What Is This Mental Condition? Why Is She Blaming Her Husband?
Celina Jaithly Diagnosed With 'Psychovegetative Overload': What Is This Mental Condition? Why Is She Blaming Her Husband?

Raut, often described as the “blazing cannon” of the Sena UBT, revealed about his health condition in a leaflet shared on X. “You all have always believed in me and loved me, but now suddenly there has been a serious deterioration in my health. Treatment is underway, I will come out of this soon,” Raut wrote.

Read Also
Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No...
article-image

Raut, who regularly held morning press conferences to voice his party’s positions, is one of the most vocal critics of the ruling alliance and a key strategist for the MVA.

Read Also
Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress For 'Solo Run' In BMC Polls Over Sena UBT-MNS Alliance, Says ‘No...
article-image

Continued Writing For Saamana

Earlier this month, he had posted a photo from his hospital bed, showing an IV line attached to his hand while he continued writing the editorial for ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece.

His post went viral, drawing admiration from supporters for his dedication and spirit even in illness. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, “The hand must keep writing. Whoever owns the land, the newspaper belongs to the one who writes — that has always been our generation’s mantra.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Shares Health Update On Sanjay Raut Ahead Of BMC Polls, 'Soon,...

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Shares Health Update On Sanjay Raut Ahead Of BMC Polls, 'Soon,...

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Sees Morning Delays After Train Glitch At Siddhivinayak

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Sees Morning Delays After Train Glitch At Siddhivinayak

Embassy Group Enters Mumbai’s Ultra-Luxury Market With New Project In Worli

Embassy Group Enters Mumbai’s Ultra-Luxury Market With New Project In Worli

Mumbai: Woman Slaps Man On Govandi Railway Platform For Staring, Making Obscene Gestures; Watch...

Mumbai: Woman Slaps Man On Govandi Railway Platform For Staring, Making Obscene Gestures; Watch...

Mumbai: Mira Road Auto Driver Traces 17-Year-Old Via GPay, Sent Messages To Meet Her In Garden,...

Mumbai: Mira Road Auto Driver Traces 17-Year-Old Via GPay, Sent Messages To Meet Her In Garden,...