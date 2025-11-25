Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Shares Health Update On Sanjay Raut Ahead Of BMC Polls, 'Soon, He Will Be Back On The Field' | Video

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, November 25, shared health update of his party MP Sanjay Raut, who has been away from public life amid declining health. Thackeray, who visited Raut, said the MP’s condition has improved significantly, adding that he will soon be back in action. His health update also comes ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Polls and the BMC Elections. The elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.

While speaking to reporters, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I visited Sanjay Raut today. His health is now much better than before. Soon, he will be back on the field, leading with his determination."

Sanjay Raut's Two-Month Break From Public Life

Earlier on October 31, Raut had announced that he would step away from public life for the next two months due to health issues. In the note, he disclosed that his health had deteriorated unexpectedly and that he had been advised complete rest by doctors.

Raut, often described as the “blazing cannon” of the Sena UBT, revealed about his health condition in a leaflet shared on X. “You all have always believed in me and loved me, but now suddenly there has been a serious deterioration in my health. Treatment is underway, I will come out of this soon,” Raut wrote.

Raut, who regularly held morning press conferences to voice his party’s positions, is one of the most vocal critics of the ruling alliance and a key strategist for the MVA.

Continued Writing For Saamana

Earlier this month, he had posted a photo from his hospital bed, showing an IV line attached to his hand while he continued writing the editorial for ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece.

His post went viral, drawing admiration from supporters for his dedication and spirit even in illness. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, “The hand must keep writing. Whoever owns the land, the newspaper belongs to the one who writes — that has always been our generation’s mantra.”

