Embassy Group Enters Mumbai’s Ultra-Luxury Market With New Project In Worli

Embassy Developments, a division of the Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, is making its first foray into Mumbai’s luxury residential segment with an ultra-luxury project in Worli, sources say. The development will be launched in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, and is planned on a 2-acre land parcel on E Moses Road near Worli Naka.

This new project is being targeted at high-net-worth buyers with prices expected to start between ₹15–20 crore per apartment. The homes will come in a variety of sizes, from around 2,000 square feet to as large as 5,500 square feet. Buyers will also have the option of “jodi flats”, combined units, or flexible layouts that can be customised for a larger footprint.

One of the remarkable features of this development is the amenities-to-area ratio: around 10 per cent of the total area is expected to be dedicated to common facilities and luxuries. The Embassy Group has not yet revealed the total investment or the full development size; these details are expected to be shared closer to the official launch in January.

Meanwhile, the Embassy Worli project website describes this development as an architectural landmark, blending Art Deco design with modern luxury. The proposed skyscraper is planned to be 81 storeys high, rising approximately 306 metres and offering sweeping views of the sea, the city skyline, and Mumbai’s harbour.

The residences will feature high ceilings, deep balconies or terraces, and premium finishes. The project will also include landscaped green spaces, exclusive park areas, private decks, and high-security gated living.

This move marks a significant strategic pivot for Embassy, which has previously focused heavily on Bengaluru. By launching in Worli, one of South Mumbai’s most prized residential addresses, the group is clearly aiming to tap into the growing demand for luxury homes among elite homebuyers.

The Embassy Worli project could help redefine high-end urban living in Mumbai, offering a rare combination of scale, design, and exclusivity in a locality that remains highly desirable for luxury real estate investors.

