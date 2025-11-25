Mumbai: Woman Slaps Man On Govandi Railway Platform For Staring, Making Obscene Gestures; Watch Viral Video

Mumbai: A video of a woman slapping a man for allegedly staring at her and making obscene gestures has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Govandi Railway station on the Harbour Line in Mumbai.

Here's What Happened

The viral video was shared by mumbai_tv on their official Instagram handle. The clip begins with the woman recording the man, who is seated on the opposite platform. In the video, she states that the man had been making inappropriate gestures at her. She further claimed that when she looked away, he allegedly called out to her from across the platform and continued making obscene signs.

According to the woman, the behaviour did not stop even after she began recording the incident. At one point, she walks up to the man, confronts him for his actions, and slaps him. The man, however, denies all allegations and can be heard saying, “I didn’t do anything.”

Several commuters sitting near the man gather around after hearing the woman. Some are seen trying to intervene as she continues to hit him.

The woman is also heard saying, “When I started making the video, you began doing even more dirty gestures.”

Netizens React On Viral Video

Netizens hailed the woman for slapping and confronting the man for his inappropriate behaviour. One user wrote, "Sahi kiya beta Strong girl." Some other said, "Every girl should be brave like her" Another user added, "Brave girl and all other boys who stood up for her"

