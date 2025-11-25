Maharashtra Govt Launches Major Push For Women’s Economic Empowerment In Rural & Tribal Areas

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Palghar: The Maharashtra government has initiated a major push toward strengthening economic prospects for women in rural and tribal regions, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating that women’s economic empowerment remains the administration’s top priority.

On Monday, the Umed–Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) under the Rural Development Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Raah Foundation to expand sustainable livelihood opportunities for women across the state.

Fadnavis said the collaboration would play a crucial role in enhancing income-generation avenues for women in remote and tribal regions. “This MoU will significantly help in expanding livelihood opportunities for women by tapping into their inherent skills and local resources,” he said, highlighting ongoing efforts to create economic development pathways across rural Maharashtra.

Focus on Women in Palghar, Nashik and Raigad

The agreement aims to empower women in Palghar, Nashik, and Raigad districts—regions with a large tribal and rural population—by integrating climate-resilient practices, smart agriculture, water security initiatives, and nature-based livelihood programmes.

The partnership will combine the technical expertise of the Raah Foundation with Umed’s extensive network of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), enabling rural women to access training, resources, and market linkages.

Creation of New Income Pathways

Under the collaboration, two nursery development and bio-production centres will be set up in each of the three districts, expected to benefit more than 5,000 women and farmers. Additionally, a women-led Food Forest Project will be launched, with each participant expected to earn up to ₹1 lakh annually.

The initiative will also integrate multiple government schemes—including the Van Dhan Scheme, PMFME, NHM, and RSETI—to ensure women farmers receive support in the form of credit, insurance, training, and market access.

A Model for Women-Led Development

Officials said the collaboration aligns with Maharashtra’s Vision 2030, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and India’s National Climate Commitments (NDCs), positioning the project as a scalable model for women-led, sustainable economic growth.

The government expects the initiative to create measurable improvements in income, resilience, and financial autonomy for thousands of rural women—ushering in a transformative shift in livelihood opportunities across the state.