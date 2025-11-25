Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar

ACB arrests BMC sanitation inspector in Dahisar for accepting a ₹20,000 bribe | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 25: A sanitation inspector of the R/North Ward of the health department of the BMC has been arrested by the officers of the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case, officials informed on Tuesday.

Inspector Identified as Dilip Sarvade

The arrested public servant has been identified as Dilip Sarvade (57), posted at the R/North Ward of the BMC at Dahisar (E).

Notice Issued Over Eatery License Leads to Bribe Demand

According to the ACB, the complainant has an eatery in Dahisar East. On November 10, public servant Dilip Sarvade served a notice to the complainant regarding the absence of a food licence and took action against his establishment.

“Under the said action, the public servant had seized the goods from the complainant's shop. On November 20, the complainant visited the R/North Ward to release the said goods and met Sarvade, who demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 as an annual installment for not giving a notice to the complainant and not taking further action against his establishment,” the ACB said in a statement.

Complainant Approaches ACB; Negotiations Reduce Bribe to Rs 20,000

However, since the complainant did not want to bribe the public servant, he appeared before the ACB the next day and filed a written complaint. In accordance with the complaint, during the verification conducted by the ACB, it was found that the public servant had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000 after negotiations as an annual installment in exchange for not giving notice to the complainant and not taking action against his establishment.

Inspector Caught Red-Handed in ACB Trap

Accordingly, during the trap operation conducted on Monday, the public servant Dilip Sarvade, sanitation inspector, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Accordingly, a case was registered against him under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

