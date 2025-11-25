 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar

A sanitation inspector of the R/North Ward of the health department of the BMC has been arrested by the officers of the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case, officials informed on Tuesday.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
ACB arrests BMC sanitation inspector in Dahisar for accepting a ₹20,000 bribe | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 25: A sanitation inspector of the R/North Ward of the health department of the BMC has been arrested by the officers of the Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case, officials informed on Tuesday.

Inspector Identified as Dilip Sarvade

The arrested public servant has been identified as Dilip Sarvade (57), posted at the R/North Ward of the BMC at Dahisar (E).

Notice Issued Over Eatery License Leads to Bribe Demand

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe In Dahisar
T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo
T20 World Cup 2026: IND Vs PAK Date Confirmed! Asia Cup Rivalry Set To Resume On February 15 In Colombo
India T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
India T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India To Play USA In Mumbai, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15 - Check Full Schedule
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Revealed, India Vs USA In Mumbai For Tournament Opener, IND Vs PAK On Feb 15 - Check Full Schedule

According to the ACB, the complainant has an eatery in Dahisar East. On November 10, public servant Dilip Sarvade served a notice to the complainant regarding the absence of a food licence and took action against his establishment.

“Under the said action, the public servant had seized the goods from the complainant's shop. On November 20, the complainant visited the R/North Ward to release the said goods and met Sarvade, who demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 as an annual installment for not giving a notice to the complainant and not taking further action against his establishment,” the ACB said in a statement.

Complainant Approaches ACB; Negotiations Reduce Bribe to Rs 20,000

However, since the complainant did not want to bribe the public servant, he appeared before the ACB the next day and filed a written complaint. In accordance with the complaint, during the verification conducted by the ACB, it was found that the public servant had agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 20,000 after negotiations as an annual installment in exchange for not giving notice to the complainant and not taking action against his establishment.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: ACB Verifying Calls Between Arrested Stenographer & Wanted Sessions Judge In ₹15 Lakh...
article-image

Inspector Caught Red-Handed in ACB Trap

Accordingly, during the trap operation conducted on Monday, the public servant Dilip Sarvade, sanitation inspector, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Accordingly, a case was registered against him under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe...

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests BMC Sanitation Inspector For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe...

Mumbai News: Yatri App Introduces Real-Time Chat Feature For Local Train Commuters Across All...

Mumbai News: Yatri App Introduces Real-Time Chat Feature For Local Train Commuters Across All...

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Orders Tech-Driven Search After Leopard Sighting Near Pune Airport;...

Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Orders Tech-Driven Search After Leopard Sighting Near Pune Airport;...

Maharashtra Govt Launches Major Push For Women’s Economic Empowerment In Rural & Tribal Areas

Maharashtra Govt Launches Major Push For Women’s Economic Empowerment In Rural & Tribal Areas

Mumbai Air Pollution: Smog Engulfs Skies In South Mumbai; Mazgaon Records 'Poor' AQI At 253 | Video

Mumbai Air Pollution: Smog Engulfs Skies In South Mumbai; Mazgaon Records 'Poor' AQI At 253 | Video