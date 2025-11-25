 Mumbai News: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Mazgaon Stenographer Held In ₹15-Lakh Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Mazgaon Stenographer Held In ₹15-Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai News: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Mazgaon Stenographer Held In ₹15-Lakh Bribery Case

Vasudev was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Soon after receiving the amount, he allegedly called Sessions Judge Aejazuddin S. Kazi to inform him that the money had been delivered.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Mazgaon Stenographer Held In ₹15-Lakh Bribery Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

The special court for corruption cases on Monday rejected the bail plea of Chandrakant Hanumant Vasudev, a stenographer posted at a court in the Mazgaon centre, who was arrested on November 10 for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh in exchange for a favourable verdict in a land dispute case.

Stenographer Caught Red-Handed

Vasudev was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Soon after receiving the amount, he allegedly called Sessions

Judge Aejazuddin S. Kazi to inform him that the money had been delivered.
Police officials said the judge’s residence was found locked, and a search is underway to trace him.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Set To Hoist Ayodhya's Ram Temple Flag: Know Date, Time & More
PM Modi Set To Hoist Ayodhya's Ram Temple Flag: Know Date, Time & More
Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising Hitler, Mussolini After Backlash
Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising Hitler, Mussolini After Backlash
Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilization & Designated Feeding Zones
Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilization & Designated Feeding Zones
European Union To Forge Broad Global Agenda In Partnership With India, Firming Up Free Trade Pact
European Union To Forge Broad Global Agenda In Partnership With India, Firming Up Free Trade Pact

ACB Awaiting Permission to Proceed Against Judge

While the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is awaiting permission to take further action against Sessions Judge Kazi, the special court refused to grant bail to Vasudev.

Defence Argues Lack of Evidence Under PC Act

During Monday’s hearing, Vasudev’s lawyer, Vijay Desai, argued that the allegations do not fulfil the essential ingredients of the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.
He further submitted that since all electronic evidence, including the phone and SD card, has been seized by the probe agency, continued custody was unnecessary.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Devotees Gather For Special Pujas At Matunga’s Sankara Mattham During Mandala Season
article-image

Prosecution Opposes Bail, Cites Strong Evidence

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail plea, stating that Vasudev approached the complainant’s associate, shared his number, and demanded a bribe in exchange for a favourable order.

They also informed the court that a proposal for further action against the absconding judge is pending before the Bombay High Court. It was submitted that several communications took place between the two accused, and the agency needs to confront and interrogate both.
Therefore, the prosecution urged the court to reject the bail plea at this stage.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Mazgaon Stenographer Held In ₹15-Lakh Bribery Case

Mumbai News: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Mazgaon Stenographer Held In ₹15-Lakh Bribery Case

Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilization & Designated...

Maharashtra Govt Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Public Areas, Mandates Sterilization & Designated...

Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Drifting Towards India: Will Flights From Mumbai Be Affected By Dust Cloud?...

Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Drifting Towards India: Will Flights From Mumbai Be Affected By Dust Cloud?...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Reels Under Heavy Pollution, Smog Takes Over Skies; AQI Remains In...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Reels Under Heavy Pollution, Smog Takes Over Skies; AQI Remains In...

Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess...

Mumbai Shocker: Kalimata Idol Dressed As 'Mother Mary' In Chembur After Priest Claims 'Goddess...