Mumbai: Dream11 Leases 1.7 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Worli For ₹334 Crore | Representational Image

Mumbai: Online gaming giant Sporta Technologies Private Limited, the parent company of Dream11, has leased around 1.70 lakh sq ft of premium office space in Mumbai’s Worli area for more than ₹334 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The commercial deal was registered on November 17, 2025, making it one of the largest office leasing transactions in Mumbai’s central business district this year.

Located in K Raheja’s Ascent Worli

The new Dream11 office will be housed in Ascent Worli, a high-end commercial project by K Raheja Pvt Ltd. The lease covers multiple floors — the 4th, 6th, 7th, and 8th levels — and includes 135 car parking spaces.

The company has signed a five-year lease with a 36-month lock-in period. The handover for fit-outs is expected by August 4, 2025, with operations likely to begin early next year. A security deposit of over ₹30 crore has been paid for the deal.

Rent and Escalation Structure

As per the documents, Dream11 will begin paying rent from February 2026, starting at ₹5.07 crore per month. The lease agreement includes an annual escalation clause of 4.75%.

The rent is set to rise to ₹5.31 crore in the second year, ₹5.57 crore in the third, ₹5.83 crore in the fourth, and ₹6.11 crore in the fifth year, marking a steady growth in rental value.

A stamp duty of ₹94 lakh and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid for the transaction.

Both Sporta Technologies and K Raheja Pvt Ltd did not respond to email queries regarding the deal.

Dream11 Founder’s ₹138-Crore Apartment

Earlier this year, Dream11’s co-founder Harsh Anand Jain made headlines for purchasing a luxury apartment worth ₹138 crore in Mumbai’s Walkeshwar area. The 9,546 sq ft residence in Lodha Malabar, developed by Macrotech Developers, comes with six car parking spaces and was bought at ₹1.45 lakh per sq ft.

The property deal, registered on January 9, 2025, further reflects the company’s growing financial strength and footprint in Mumbai’s premium real estate market.