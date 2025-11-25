 Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Orders Tech-Driven Search After Leopard Sighting Near Pune Airport; Night-Vision Gear, Drones And Auto-Lock Cages Proposed
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Orders Tech-Driven Search After Leopard Sighting Near Pune Airport; Night-Vision Gear, Drones And Auto-Lock Cages Proposed

In the wake of a leopard being sighted near Pune airport, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday called for an intensified search and rescue operation and directed authorities to adopt specialised technology for safety in the high-security zone.

PTI
Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol

In the wake of a leopard being sighted near Pune airport, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday called for an intensified search and rescue operation and directed authorities to adopt specialised technology for safety in the high-security zone.

The big cat was sighted in the vicinity of Pune International Airport on November 19, prompting the forest and the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel to conduct a search operation in the area.

IAF Assistance Proposed for Technical Support

As a significant part of the airport premises falls under the IAF's control, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Mohol has proposed that the Air Force be roped in for technical assistance.

He directed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the forest department to enhance coordination and adopt specialised technology in the ongoing search operation to ensure safety in the high-security zone.

"The airport is an extremely sensitive and high-security zone. Clear instructions have been issued to ensure all agencies work in coordination," Mohol said.

Advanced Surveillance Tools Suggested

The BJP MP from Pune also suggested the deployment of night-vision equipment, sensors and thermal imaging devices, along with a larger utilisation of other available resources.

Although installation of fixed CCTV cameras remains restricted due to security constraints, Mohol has recommended placing temporary ones to track the leopard's movements, with the assurance that the equipment will be removed after the animal is captured.

Stormwater Line Sealing, Drone Pattern Changes Proposed

Among the other measures proposed are temporarily sealing certain stormwater lines post-monsoon to reduce potential access points for the wild cat, strengthening drone surveillance and altering flight patterns of the drones at regular intervals.

He has also directed officials to conduct a detailed inspection of the airport tunnel to pinpoint locations where the leopard may be frequenting and to install large concealed cages at critical openings.

Camera Traps, Night Surveillance and Bait Deployment Planned

Increasing the number of camera traps, intensifying night surveillance and placing light bait near the tunnel area to lure the leopard to specific capture points are part of the tactical changes planned.

Movement Restrictions and New Auto-Lock Cages Recommended

Mohol further instructed authorities to restrict human movement in selected areas to maintain a calm atmosphere and limit the use of dog squads so as not to confuse or drive the feline to more insecure zones.

Introduction of new auto-lock cages has also been suggested to improve the safety of the capture process.

Search Intensifies Around Airport and Urban Neighbourhoods

Forest teams, supported by airport security and police personnel, continue combing operations in and around the airport as efforts intensify to safely rescue the leopard, officials added.

On Monday, a joint team comprising forest department, IAF personnel and RESQ Charitable Trust members conducted a field visit to the Pune airport, during which it inspected the K4 location where the feline was spotted on November 19.

A big cat was also spotted roaming near the upscale Sindh Society in the Aundh area of Pune at around 4 am on Sunday.

Forest Officials Warn Against Circulating AI-Generated Images

Forest department officials on Monday said they have stepped up the search for the leopard sighted in the densely populated residential area.

The officials, however, have warned that photographs of the leopard created using AI tools must not be circulated or made viral on social media, as such actions can create unnecessary panic and confusion among people.

Recent Leopard Attacks Add to Public Concern

Earlier this month, a "man-eater" leopard, that had struck terror in Shirur tehsil of Pune district, was killed by sharpshooters. Last month, two minors and an elderly person were killed in leopard attacks in the Mauje Pimparkhed area of Shirur tehsil.

