Mumbai News: Sion Hospital To Outsource Roti Supply For Patients; BMC Issues Tender With Strict Quality Norms

Sion Hospital becomes the first BMC-run facility to outsource roti preparation for patients

Mumbai, Nov 25: Mumbai’s civic-run Sion Hospital will now outsource the rotis served to its admitted patients, becoming the first BMC hospital to initiate this change. The hospital has issued a tender to supply rotis for around 1,300 patients daily, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected to spend Rs13 per patient for four rotis. Over the 120-day contract period, the civic body will incur an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Tender Conditions for Roti Preparation and Delivery

According to the tender conditions, all rotis must be made only from wheat flour used in government and BMC hospitals, with each roti weighing between 25–30 grams and evenly grilled. The oil used must be branded refined groundnut oil or rice bran oil.

The contractor is required to deliver rotis in clean, hygienic containers twice a day—between 9:00–9:30 am and 4:00–4:30 pm—without exception, including Sundays, public holidays or strike days.

The daily supply must align with patient diet charts, and the hospital dietician will verify and approve the contractor’s bill each day. Earlier, the hospital was providing chaptis from its own kitchen.

Strict Monitoring and Compliance Requirements

The BMC has also made quality monitoring and regulatory compliance mandatory. Within three months of receiving the contract, the supplier must obtain a health licence from the F/North ward office. The hospital will carry out inspections of rotis and raw ingredients such as wheat flour whenever required.

Penalty for Delayed or Substandard Supply

If rotis are supplied late, the hospital will not accept the delivery and a penalty of Rs 3 per roti will be imposed for the entire quantity not supplied that day. If the rotis fail to meet quality standards or tender specifications, the contractor must immediately correct the issue.

Should they fail to do so, the hospital will procure rotis from the open market and recover any extra cost from the contractor’s bill as a penalty. This move aims to streamline meal services and ensure timely, hygienic food supply for patients across Mumbai’s public hospitals.

