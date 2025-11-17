Mumbai News: BMC Receives 3 Bids To Supply Meals Across 10 Peripheral Hospitals; Stricter Quality Norms And Penalties Introduced

Three bidders vie for BMC’s contract to supply meals across ten peripheral hospitals under newly strengthened quality norms | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 17: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received three bids for supplying cooked vegetarian meals to patients in ten peripheral hospitals across the city. Around 1,600 patients will be served breakfast, tea, and morning and evening meals, including specialised diets for diabetic, hypertension, salt-free, salt-restricted, and RT feed requirements.

Adhik Resort, Satkar Caterers, and Shree Sukhsagar Hospitality Services have submitted bids for the tender, which covers S.K. Patil and M.W. Desai (Malad), Harilal Bhagvati and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule (Borivali), Diwaliben Mehta (Chembur), Pt. Madanmohan Malviya Shatabdi (Govandi), S.V.D. Savarkar (Mulund), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Kandivali), Rajawadi (Ghatkopar), and Kasturba Hospital (Chinchpokli).

BMC Strengthens Norms After Reports on Weak Enforcement

Following reports in the Free Press Journal on weak enforcement and minimal penalties under previous contracts, the BMC revised its norms to strengthen quality checks. The fine for substandard meals has been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, FDA testing has been made compulsory, and stricter punitive measures have been introduced. If unsafe or substandard food is detected more than three times, the contract will be terminated, the contractor’s EMD and security deposit forfeited, and the supplier blacklisted.

Bidders’ Requests Rejected at Pre-Bid Meeting

During the pre-bid meeting, the civic body rejected requests from bidders seeking cooking space at Kasturba Hospital, separate rates for that hospital, and relaxation in the mandatory 42-week bank deposit. The BMC also clarified that contractors must prepare and supply food themselves without outsourcing any part of the process.

Stronger Quality Control and Penalties Introduced

To reinforce quality control, officials have been authorised to independently collect samples for FDA-recognised laboratory testing, with the cost to be borne by contractors. Any failure will attract penalties beyond routine fines. In case of service disruption, hospitals may procure meals from nearby caterers, with 15% supervision charges deducted from the erring contractor’s bill.

Mahila Sanstha Reservation Continues With Strict Criteria

The tender continues to offer 50% reservation for registered Mahila Sansthas, who may match the lowest bid, though no relaxation is permitted in operational, technical, or financial criteria.

