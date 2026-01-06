BMC’s BPaL Regimen Delivers Major MDR-TB Breakthrough In Mumbai, 89 Patients Cured In 6 Months

Mumbai records a major breakthrough against MDR-TB as 89 patients are cured within six months under the BMC’s treatment programme | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 06: In a significant boost to India’s tuberculosis (TB) eradication efforts, Mumbai has achieved a major success in the fight against multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). Over the past six months, 89 MDR-TB patients have been successfully cured, strengthening the city’s TB elimination campaign.

Advanced treatment regimen drives results

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Department, this achievement is the result of the adoption of the advanced BPaL treatment regimen, timely diagnosis, and continuous patient follow-up.

Shorter treatment duration improves outcomes

A senior official from the BMC’s Health Department said MDR-TB is more severe and difficult to treat than conventional TB. “Earlier, treatment used to take 18 to 24 months. However, with the introduction of the BPaL protocol, patients are now showing better outcomes in a much shorter duration,” she said.

Holistic care reduces dropouts

Officials associated with the BMC’s TB Control Programme highlighted that the focus is not limited to medication alone. Patients are also receiving regular medical check-ups, nutritional support, and counselling. These measures have significantly reduced treatment dropouts and improved recovery rates.

Early diagnosis and monitoring key to recovery

The municipal health department is also using modern diagnostic technologies to identify MDR-TB cases at an early stage. Continuous monitoring during treatment ensures that patients complete the full course of medication, which is crucial for recovery.

What is BPaL?

BPaL is a new and highly effective treatment regimen that has been tested in several countries. After three years of clinical trials showing nearly 90 per cent positive results, it was approved for use in India.

Unlike earlier treatments that required patients to take more than 10 medicines daily for up to two years, the BPaL regimen consists of just four drugs—Pretomanid, Linezolid, Bedaquiline and Moxifloxacin—for a duration of six months.

Momentum for wider TB eradication efforts

Health experts believe this success demonstrates that with the right strategy, technology and resources, even challenging diseases like MDR-TB can be defeated. The positive outcomes in Mumbai are expected to provide fresh momentum and direction to TB eradication efforts across Maharashtra and the rest of the country.

