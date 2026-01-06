Maharashtra News: 15 Critically Endangered Vultures Released In Melghat Tiger Reserve

15 Critically Endangered Vultures Released In Melghat Tiger Reserve | File - FP Photo

As part of an ongoing conservation programme for critically endangered Indian vultures, 15 birds that were successfully raised at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) in Pinjore, Haryana, were released in the Somthana Range of the Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) over the weekend.

Birds fitted with GPS tags for monitoring

The vultures had been housed in a pre-release aviary at Melghat to help them gradually adapt to the local environment. On December 19, 2025, all the birds were fitted with GSM/satellite tags to enable scientists to monitor their movements and survival in the wild.

Soft-release method encourages natural adaptation

The soft-release process began on January 2, 2026, when the aviary gates were opened from a distance and food was placed outside the enclosure to encourage the birds to emerge naturally.

Challenges addressed through feeding stations

Bhaskar Das, a conservation biologist, said the vulture release programme faced multiple challenges, including limited food availability, the absence of a native vulture population to guide captive-bred birds, and the continued threat of harmful veterinary drugs in the landscape. “These challenges were addressed by establishing feeding stations and sourcing safe cattle carcasses through active partnerships with gaushalas,” said Das.

Officials lead the release event

The release was carried out by Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS, along with Regional Forest Officer (Somthana) Vinil Hatwar, in the presence of Assistant Conservator of Forests Ganesh Tekade. The event was supported by BNHS staff members Bhaskar Das and Sooryajith P (conservation biologists) and Lakhan Baasudev (field assistant).

Hope to restore Long-billed Vulture population

Rithe stated, “Melghat has been a stronghold of Long-billed Vultures. We hope the birds will learn to live here again.”

Vulture population decline due to NSAIDs

The population of the Long-billed vulture (Gyps indicus) has collapsed by 99%, largely due to the veterinary use of Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) given to cattle. When the cattle die and vultures feed on the carrion, the drug residue affects the birds' livers and kidneys, leading to kidney failure.

