By: Rutunjay Dole | January 06, 2026
Mumbai Art Exhibition: Don't Miss This 'Dream Vision' Show By Russian Artist At NGMA- Pictures Inside
The 'City of Dreams' is witnessing yet another 'Dream Vision'! An art exhibition designed by Nikas Safronov.
Presented by National Gallary of Modern Art, this show beautifully blends art and technology.
With projection mapping, immersive digital environments, and the thoughtful use of AI, Dream Vision sets a new benchmark for a truly blended art experience.
Dream Vision is solo exhibition by the National artist of the Russian Federation Nikas Safronov. The art works are dedicated to the rich culture and history of India & Russia.
This art exhibition is completely free to visit and visitors and advised to pre-book the tickets online for hassle free entry. One can book tickets through their website.
From surreal canvases to the immersive flower installations this art exhibition is one of the aesthetic places to visit in South Bombay.
