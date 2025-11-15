Mumbai News: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹1,635-Crore, 4.2-Km LBS Marg Flyover To Ease Kurla–Ghatkopar Traffic Congestion

BMC announces tender for major flyover project along LBS Marg to reduce traffic congestion | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has invited tenders for the construction of a 4.2-km flyover along the traffic-congested Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg, stretching from Kalpana Talkies in Kurla West to Pankhe Shah Baba Dargah in Ghatkopar West. Estimated to cost around Rs 1,635 crore, the project aims to ease vehicular movement along this busy corridor and is expected to be completed within the next three years.

Chronic Congestion at Major Junctions Prompts New Flyover Plan

The LBS Marg corridor sees chronic traffic build-up, particularly at three major junctions — the Andheri–Ghatkopar Link Road (AGLR), Ghatkopar Station Road, and Sant Narsi Mehta Road. Several smaller cross-roads feeding into the stretch further intensify these bottlenecks. To ease the pressure, the BMC has proposed constructing a two-way, four-lane flyover.

Complex Design to Integrate Metro Line and MRIDC Bridge

"The plan aims to address congestion at locations such as Shreyas Junction on the AGLR, the junction near Sarvodaya Hospital, and the junction opposite the BMC yard at Sant Narsi Mehta Road. Additionally, numerous minor junctions and cross-roads along LBS Marg contribute to delays. A flyover will significantly help in decongesting this stretch," said a civic official.

Flyover to Rise Above Metro Line; Bids Due by December 6

He added, “The design will be complex, as it must integrate the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) bridge connecting Ghatkopar East and West, along with the Metro line near Sarvodaya Hospital, with the flyover rising above the Metro line.”

The deadline for bid submission is December 6, while the pre-bid meeting is scheduled for November 21 at the BMC headquarters.

Flyover to Improve Access to EEH, Powai and Western Suburbs

Anil Galgali, a Kurla-based activist, said, “This flyover will benefit motorists heading north by providing easier access to the Eastern Express Highway via the Vikhroli ROB, as well as those traveling towards Powai, the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road, and the western suburbs.”

