Mumbai News: Notorious Drug Supplier 'Golden Bhura' Back In Custody As ANC Probes Fresh Mephedrone Trail

Notorious Drug Supplier 'Golden Bhura' |

Mumbai: The infamous drug supplier known as Golden Bhura has once again come under the scanner in a fresh narcotics investigation. The Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has taken him into custody for questioning, though officers say they are facing challenges in tracing the next link in the drug network.

Arrest of Kurla Peddler Leads Investigators to Bhura

The latest development stems from the arrest of Farid Shaikh last month in Kurla, where he was caught with 5 grams of drugs. During questioning, Farid named Akbar Khau, who subsequently identified Golden Bhura as the supplier.

Real Identity Revealed; Past Cases Surface

According to an ANC officer, Bhura’s real name is Sarfaraz Ali Shabbir Ali, but he is widely known by his alias due to his wheatish complexion. He was previously arrested in 2023 along with 11 others in a major drug seizure at Mulund Check Naka.

64 Grams of MD Recovered; Accused Hid for 22 Days

This time, Akbar told police that the 64 grams of MD (mephedrone) recovered from his house belonged to Bhura. The seized contraband is valued at ₹12.8 lakh. After the recovery, Akbar went into hiding for 22 days before he was tracked down and arrested from Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district, Odisha, by Ghatkopar ANC in-charge Dhole and his team.

How Bhura Operated From Jail Still Unclear

Following Akbar’s statement, police took Bhura’s custody from jail, where he was already lodged in another case. However, investigators are still unable to determine how he allegedly continued operating the drug network even while behind bars.

History of Crime; Network Under Further Investigation

Police records indicate that Bhura is involved in at least two cases of assault and narcotics in Kurla. He previously lived in Kurla but later shifted to Vikhroli. The Anti-Narcotics Cell continues its probe and is working to identify the remaining members of the drug syndicate.