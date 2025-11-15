Mumbai Local Train Update: Megablock On Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour & Western Railway Lines On Nov 16; Check Details

Mumbai megablock | File

Mumbai: Mumbai suburban railway commuters will face major travel disruptions on Sunday, 16 November 2025, as Central, Harbour, Trans-Harbour and Western Railway authorities have planned extensive maintenance work, resulting in a major megablock across multiple corridors.

The block has been scheduled for several hours during the day and will affect both Up and Down services with diversions, cancellations, and restricted operational stretches. Passengers have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and expect changes in train timings, halts and routes.

Details On Block On All Lines

On the Central Line, the megablock will be enforced between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar on the Up and Down slow tracks between 10.55 am and 3.55 pm. Down slow locals departing CSMT between 10:48 hrs and 15:45 hrs will be diverted via the fast line up to Vidyavihar while halting at limited stations, Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla, before switching back to the slow track. Similarly, Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar between 10:19 hrs and 15:52 hrs will run on the fast line until CSMT and halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla.

On the Harbour Line, services between Vashi and Panvel will remain affected from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. During this period, Up trains from Panvel to CSMT between 10:33 hrs and 15:49 hrs, and Down trains from CSMT to Belapur/Panvel between 09:45 hrs and 15:12 hrs, will remain cancelled. To ease passenger movement, special trains will operate between CSMT and Vashi during the block.

The Trans-Harbour Line will also face restrictions between 11.05 am and 4.05 pm, and services will run only between Thane and Vashi/Nerul. Up trains from Panvel to Thane between 11:02 hrs and 15:53 hrs, and Down trains from Thane to Panvel between 10:01 hrs and 15:20 hrs, will remain suspended. The Uran Line will function normally and will not be affected by the block.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, the Western Railway will operate a five-hour Jumbo Block between 10.00 am and 3.00 pm on the fast track between Ram Mandir, Borivali and Goregaon. Up fast services will shift to slow lines between Borivali and Andheri, while Down fast trains will run via slow tracks between Andheri and Goregaon.

Passengers have been advised to follow announcements, use real-time railway apps and consider alternate travel arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/