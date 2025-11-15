Mumbai: Families Slam GRP For Not Filing FIR In Sandhurst Road Accident As Protest-Induced Shutdown Leaves Two Dead And Several Injured

Despite pressure from political representatives and the families of victims, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has so far registered only one FIR against two Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) office-bearers, Vivek Sisodia and SK Dubey. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: Despite pressure from political representatives and the families of victims, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has so far registered only one FIR against two Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) office-bearers, Vivek Sisodia and SK Dubey, for alleged unlawful assembly for a flash strike on November 6, and not the ensuing accident in which two people lost their lives at Sandhurst Road station.

Services Hit Amid CSMT Protest

The accident occurred after train services were disrupted due to the agitation at CSMT. The protest was triggered by the GRP’s decision to file an FIR against two Central Railway engineers in connection with a June 9 Mumbra train accident in which five commuters were killed. Union members Vivek Sisodia and SK Dubey, with other several unknown railway workers, blocked the motormen’s lobby, leading to a prolonged shutdown of services on November 6.

Congress MLA from Mumbadevi, Amin Patel, who met the family of 19-year-old victim Haley Momaya and other injured passengers, criticised the police for what he called an “unacceptable delay” in initiating criminal action. “I have spoken to senior railway police officials and told them an FIR should be registered without delay. Only an inquiry is underway so far. If the police continue to stall, we will go to court,” he said.

Haley’s father, Priyesh Momaya, told the FPJ that he intends to file a complaint once he receives all official documents, including the panchnama and hospital records. “The process is tedious, and I am still putting together a legal team. If I receive the right support, I will file the complaint,” he said, adding that he expects the paperwork within 15 days.

Relatives of other injured passengers echoed similar concerns. Saif Chougle, whose mother Hafiza and brother Kaif were injured in the accident, said he is focused on their treatment but plans to file a complaint once his mother stabilises.

Families Question Lack of Protest Warning

Family members questioned why the railway authorities did not issue any warning about the employees’ protest, which halted train operations and allegedly forced commuters to walk along the tracks. “No one would willingly walk on the tracks. But services stopped without notice,” a relative said.

Haley Momaya, a secondyear Arts student from Matunga, and Surykant Naik, 68, from Nagpur died after being struck by a train while walking along the tracks. Three others – Hafiza Chougle, 60, her son Kaif, 22, and Haley’s aunt Khushbu Momaya, 45, were injured in the Sandhurst Road accident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/