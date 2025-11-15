 Mumbai Police Trace Missing 4-Year-Old To Varanasi Shelter, Reunite Her With Family After 6-Month Search
Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
On Children’s Day, the Mumbai police reunited a missing four-year-old girl with her parents. | Representation Image

Mumbai: On Children’s Day, the Mumbai police reunited a missing four-year-old girl with her parents. The child, who was kidnapped from the CSMT railway station six months ago, was finally traced to a children’s shelter home in Varanasi, all because she spoke Marathi.

Missing Girl Traced to Varanasi Under ‘Operation Shodh’

The missing girl was found during ‘Operation Shodh’, a special search campaign launched by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar police. A Hindi journalist from Varanasi alerted the police after noticing a Marathi-speaking girl housed at a local children’s shelter. A Mumbai police team immediately travelled to Varanasi, confirmed her identity, and brought her back safely. The kidnapper is still absconding.

According to the police, the girl had travelled with her family from Solapur to Mumbai for treatment at St George Hospital. On May 20, she went missing from near the CSMT railway premises. A kidnapping case was registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone 1 Dr Pravin Mundhe and Senior Inspector Yogesh Sable, seven to eight teams were formed to investigate. The CCTV footage later revealed that an unknown man had abducted the child. Further probe showed that the kidnapper boarded a train from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus towards Uttar Pradesh.

article-image

Police Scoured Three States but Accused Still Untraceable

The investigation team travelled across Bhusawal, Madhya Pradesh, and Varanasi, staying in Varanasi for 10 days searching for the accused, but he remained untraceable. Finally, during the November 1 to 15 ‘Operation Shodh’ drive, the police distributed the girl’s photos, stuck posters all over Varanasi and published information in the local newspapers.

DCP Dr Pravin Mundhe confirmed that the child has been brought back to Mumbai and reunited with her family. Meanwhile, the search for the kidnapper is still ongoing.

