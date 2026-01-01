'1st Bullet Train To Run On 15th August, 2027': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares BIG Update On Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways of India, visits the site for Bullet train's station at BKC in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: The work on India’s ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is progressing at full pace, and the Centre has now announced a long-awaited timeline. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that the country’s first bullet train will begin operations on August 15, 2027, marking a major milestone in India’s railway modernisation journey.

#BREAKING: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the country is set to receive its first bullet train on 15 August 2027 pic.twitter.com/vQcBDvWLHo — IANS (@ians_india) January 1, 2026

The announcement has brought clarity to a question many citizens have been asking, when will India finally see its first bullet train in operation. The high-speed rail project, which is currently under construction, is expected to majorly reduce travel time between Mumbai in Maharashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat and introduce global standards of rail infrastructure in the country.

Rail Minister Introduces 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Meanwhile, Vaishnaw also introduced India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will soon begin service on the Guwahati–Kolkata route. The train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days, the minister said.

VIDEO | India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Class train will run on the Kolkata-Guwahati route.



Addressing a press conference, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “The train starting from Guwahati will serve Assamese cuisine, while the one from Kolkata will offer Bengali food… pic.twitter.com/i0TpjFGM7B — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw discusses the technology and design of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, highlighting advanced safety systems, modern aerodynamics, improved suspension, energy-efficient traction, and enhanced passenger… pic.twitter.com/bBeHLqXzB5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2026

Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat sleeper train has successfully completed its testing and certification process. Highlighting its importance, he said the new service will offer world-class facilities, enhanced safety and a modern travel experience for passengers undertaking long-distance overnight journeys.

“The complete testing and certification of the Vande Bharat sleeper train has been completed. Its first route is proposed to be Guwahati–Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train on this route in the coming days. This achievement is a major milestone,” Vaishnaw said.

On December 30, 2025, the railway minister shared a video on social media platform X showing the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train undergoing high-speed trials. The video demonstrated the train’s stability as its speed increased from 178 kmph to 180 kmph within seconds.

Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train. pic.twitter.com/w0tE0Jcp2h — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 30, 2025

According to the Railway Ministry’s year-end review, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains are expected to revolutionise long-distance rail travel in India. Initially, the trains will be introduced on busy routes and later expanded across the network, significantly cutting travel time.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains are manufactured by BEML Limited using technology developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). Each train consists of 16 coaches, including AC First Class, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier coaches, with a total passenger capacity of 1,128. With a top speed of 180 kmph, the Vande Bharat sleeper ranks among the fastest overnight trains in the country.

Currently, Indian Railways operates semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains with a design speed of 180 kmph and a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph. The sleeper version aims to combine the comfort of the Rajdhani Express with advanced modern technology, offering a new standard for overnight rail travel in India.

